Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

Fifty-five passengers narrowly escaped after an air-conditioned roadways bus travelling from Delhi to Bareilly caught fire near the Dalpatpur overbridge on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway on Wednesday night. The fire broke out towards the rear of the bus after a loud tyre burst, sending smoke and flames through the vehicle and triggering panic among passengers. They scrambled to get off, with several jumping out as the fire spread.

Delhi-Lucknow highway bus fire: Tyre burst sparks blaze

As per reports, the Bareilly depot bus was carrying 55 passengers when its rear tyre burst at around 1.45 am as it approached the Dalpatpur overbridge. Smoke began billowing from the back of the bus, followed by flames.

The driver managed to stop the vehicle, but the fire had already spread to its rear section. Passengers rushed towards the exits, leading to jostling as everyone tried to get out first. All 55 passengers eventually escaped and gathered outside.

#मुरादाबाद मुरादाबाद में चलती AC बस में धमाका, फिर लगी भीषण आग! ⏩️ दिल्ली-लखनऊ हाईवे पर दलपतपुर ओवरब्रिज पर बड़ा हादसा हुआ। ⏩️ दिल्ली से बरेली जा रही जनरथ AC बस में अचानक आग लग गई। ⏩️ तेज धमाके की आवाज से बस में सवार यात्रियों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। ⏩️ बस में करीब 40 से 45 यात्री सवार थे, सभी को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया। ⏩️ दमकल की कई गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया। ⏩️ सभी यात्रियों को दूसरी रोडवेज बस से बरेली रवाना किया गया। ⏩️ राहत की बात यह रही कि हादसे में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। @CMOfficeUP @DMMoradabad @moradabadpolice @Uppolice @UPGovt #moradabad #busfire #roadwaysbus #fireincident #mahuakhabar — Mahua Khabar (@MahuaKhabarr) November 5, 2026

Bareilly-bound bus fire: Firefighters control blaze in 15 minutes

Reportedly, police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Chief Fire Officer Dr Rajiv Kumar Pandey also arrived with two fire engines. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within around 15 minutes.

The drivers parked the burning bus and stood at a distance, while the incident caused a traffic jam on the highway.

Bus fire on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway: What caused it?

Preliminary investigations suggest that a spark following the rear tyre burst triggered the fire. The exact cause is yet to be established.

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Bareilly and was operated by the Bareilly depot. Despite the fire spreading through the rear section, all 55 passengers managed to escape without being trapped inside.

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