LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

A Delhi-Bareilly roadways bus caught fire on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway after a rear tyre burst, forcing all 55 passengers to escape.

Delhi-Bareilly Bus Catches Fire, 55 Passengers Escape Safely (Image: X)
Delhi-Bareilly Bus Catches Fire, 55 Passengers Escape Safely (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 10:48 IST

Fifty-five passengers narrowly escaped after an air-conditioned roadways bus travelling from Delhi to Bareilly caught fire near the Dalpatpur overbridge on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway on Wednesday night. The fire broke out towards the rear of the bus after a loud tyre burst, sending smoke and flames through the vehicle and triggering panic among passengers. They scrambled to get off, with several jumping out as the fire spread.

Delhi-Lucknow highway bus fire: Tyre burst sparks blaze

As per reports, the Bareilly depot bus was carrying 55 passengers when its rear tyre burst at around 1.45 am as it approached the Dalpatpur overbridge. Smoke began billowing from the back of the bus, followed by flames.

You Might Be Interested In

The driver managed to stop the vehicle, but the fire had already spread to its rear section. Passengers rushed towards the exits, leading to jostling as everyone tried to get out first. All 55 passengers eventually escaped and gathered outside.

Bareilly-bound bus fire: Firefighters control blaze in 15 minutes

Reportedly, police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Chief Fire Officer Dr Rajiv Kumar Pandey also arrived with two fire engines. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within around 15 minutes.

The drivers parked the burning bus and stood at a distance, while the incident caused a traffic jam on the highway.

Bus fire on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway: What caused it?

Preliminary investigations suggest that a spark following the rear tyre burst triggered the fire. The exact cause is yet to be established.

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Bareilly and was operated by the Bareilly depot. Despite the fire spreading through the rear section, all 55 passengers managed to escape without being trapped inside.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Father And Son Among 4 People Shot Over Land Dispute In Kanpur, Double-Barrel Gun Used In Fight – What Happened?     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?
Tags: Delhi Newshome-hero-pos-7latest newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story

Thieves Steal Olympic Gold Medal In Bengaluru; Burglars Steal Three More International Medals Among Other Valuables – Inside Details

Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details

Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?

West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

India’s Largest Clothing Market Remained Unbranded For A Reason. That Reason No Longer Exists.

Ramayana Movie Review (3.5/5): Planning To Watch Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Film This Weekend? Here’s What Early Viewers Say

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?

What Is Newly Elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed’s Karnataka Connection Despite His Arab Roots?

Over Rs 1.02 Crore Found at TMC Office After Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Is Questioned, But Party’s ‘Encounter Threat’ Claim Takes Twist

Big Relief for India as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Indian Ships After 8 Months, But Why Will India Still Have to Pay a Fee?

Caught on CCTV: Driver Hits Mother and Daughter, Then Drags Them for 2 Km on Car Bonnet Without Stopping, What Happened Next?

She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later

Rs 94,000 Crore Betting Network Under Scanner as Ravi Uppal Is Arrested in Dubai After Chandrakar’s Return, What Agencies Want to Uncover

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire With 45 Passengers On-Board; Sudden Blast Sends Smoke And Flames Through Vehicle – What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS