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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

A moving car caught fire near Khammam’s New Collectorate office in Telangana. A contract lecturer and five colleagues escaped before the vehicle was completely gutted.

WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time (Image: X)
WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 17:24 IST

A moving car caught fire near the New Collectorate office in Khammam, Telangana, on Friday morning, leaving the vehicle completely gutted. Six people, including the driver, managed to get out before the flames engulfed the car, averting a major mishap.

The incident occurred at around 8.10 am when Bhukya Shankar, a contract lecturer at a government junior college in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, was travelling to work with five colleagues. Shankar reportedly commutes daily from Khammam to Kothagudem.

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How Did The Moving Car Catch Fire In Khammam?



According to reports, Shankar had started his journey at around 8 am when he noticed an ‘F’ symbol appearing on the dashboard. Around the same time, the gears stopped responding and the engine began slowing down. The occupants got out of the vehicle as the problem developed. They reportedly attempted to open the bonnet, but the fire spread rapidly, completely gutting the car within approximately 10 minutes.

The exact cause of the fire has not been established. Although the dashboard warning and gear malfunction were reported before the blaze, it remains unclear whether they were connected to the fire.

Firefighters Rush To The Spot

Fire tenders reached the location near the New Collectorate office and brought the blaze under control. All six occupants escaped, and no casualties were reported. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Shankar reportedly said that the petrol-powered car had been purchased in 2022. Further details about the circumstances that led to the fire are awaited.

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WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time
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WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time
WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time
WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time
WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time
WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

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