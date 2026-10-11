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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions

WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions

A patient fell onto the road along with a stretcher from a moving ambulance operated by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri, Maharashtra. A video of the incident shows bystanders confronting the driver and demanding action, raising questions about patient safety during transport.

Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance (Image: X)
Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-11 16:47 IST

A patient fell out along with a stretcher from an ambulance being driven by the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, on Sunday, October 11. A video of the incident has come to light on the Internet, with people questioning the driver.



The incident is believed to have happened at the hospital premises. According to the initial reports, the patient was not seriously injured and was sent back to the hospital for treatment.

Patient Falls From Moving Ambulance In Pimpri

As per reports, the patient fell on the road together with the stretcher when the ambulance was in motion.  People at the spot rushed to respond and questioned the driver after the incident. Video clips posted online reveal that there were people who were questioning the driver and also the hospital administration about taking action against the driver.

It is yet not clear what exactly happened to lead to the accident. It is also unknown whether the stretcher was securely placed or whether there was a medical attendant with the patient.

YCM Hospital Faces Questions Over Patient Safety

The Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital is operated by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The situation has drawn attention to the precautions necessary during the transportation of patients via an ambulance.

Securing the stretcher properly, making sure the doors of the vehicle are closed, and offering proper supervision are some of the things that need to be done. It is not clear whether they have been done in this particular case.

The people present there have said that action needs to be taken against the driver and the hospital management because of this accident.

Official Inquiry And Police Action Awaited

The ambulance driver and a police constable were reportedly seen returning to the spot after the incident. However, it could not be independently confirmed whether police registered a case or whether the hospital or PCMC ordered a formal inquiry.

An official response from the hospital administration or the civic body was not available in the reports reviewed for this article. Further information is needed to establish how the fall occurred and whether any safety procedures were violated.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

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WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions
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WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions

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WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions
WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions
WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions
WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions
WATCH: Patient Falls Onto Road With Stretcher From Moving Ambulance In Maharashtra; Video Raises Safety Questions

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