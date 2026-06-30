Watch: Worker In Nurse’s Uniform Kicks Mentally Challenged Man Repeatedly At Raebareli Hospital

The video of a contract sanitation worker abusing and kicking a young man with mental disorders in a government hospital in the state of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli has gone viral leading to her suspension from work. The video of Raebareli hospital that has created uproar was filmed by her as she is seen beating the patient inside the hospital premises, while other hospital workers stood watching and some even recorded the whole episode rather than stopping her. The incident reportedly occurred at the District Male Hospital where she kicked the man several times and asked the others to throw him out of the hospital premises.

As per reports, the sanitation worker caught on camera was identified as Pinky who has worked there as a contractual sanitation worker for the last three years. She resides in the district hospital residential colony.

Shocking brutality in Raebareli hospital. A mentally ill young man lying on the ground is being kicked and abused by a female ward boy, while security guards stand idle. This is not just inhuman, it’s a complete failure of the healthcare system.@Uppolice @raebarelipolice must… pic.twitter.com/t6cSudhi1h — GarudEyeIntel | OSINT 🇮🇳 (@GarudEyeIntel) June 30, 2026

How the Raebareli hospital video captured the alleged assault inside the hospital

According to reports, hospital staff said Pinky was assigned to the morning shift on Monday but returned to the hospital again in the evening. Around 6:30 pm, a mentally challenged young man, who is known to frequently wander around the hospital campus, entered the premises and sat on the floor.

The 39-second Raebareli hospital video allegedly shows the woman asking him to leave. When he failed to get up, she began abusing him and repeatedly kicked him in the face and back. Staff members claimed she kicked the young man 11 times. Throughout the incident, several people remained silent spectators, while others recorded the assault instead of stepping in to stop it.

Why the Raebareli hospital video has also raised questions about hospital staff

As per reports, hospital employees also alleged that despite being a sanitation worker, Pinky regularly wore a nurse’s white uniform. They said she had been warned several times against doing so, but she continued wearing it. Under existing rules, the uniform is meant only for trained nurses and ANMs who complete three-and-a-half years of training.

The viral Raebareli hospital video has also drawn attention to the response of those present, as no one was seen attempting to protect the young man during the assault despite the incident unfolding in full public view.

What action was taken after the Raebareli hospital video went viral

Following public outrage over the Raebareli hospital video, the hospital administration suspended the contractual sanitation worker with immediate effect. Reports say that while confirming the action, CMS Pushpendra Singh said, “The female sanitation worker has been suspended with immediate effect due to her inappropriate behavior and the matter is being investigated.”

The Raebareli hospital video continues to circulate widely on social media, while authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident and the conduct of the employee.

Also Read: One Accused, Two Lawyers: Who Represents Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case?