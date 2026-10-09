Watch: Rajasthan Sarpanch Candidate Anita Saini Promises To Find Brides For Unmarried Men if Elected, Video Goes Viral

Elections often see candidates promising better roads, clean drinking water, electricity and improved drainage, but a prospective Sarpanch candidate in Rajasthan has taken a different approach to winning voters’ support. Anita Saini, from Jhajhar village in Jhunjhunu district, has promised a 24-hour ambulance service and help arranging marriages for unmarried men if she is elected village head. Her unusual election pledges have caught public attention, with a video of her announcement rapidly going viral on social media.

Marriage Promise Becomes Talking Point

Among Saini’s two pledges, her promise to help unmarried men find suitable life partners has attracted particular interest. In the video, she says she will take responsibility for helping eligible bachelors in the village find matches if voters elect her. According to her announcement, she is willing to visit neighbouring villages, other states and even Bihar in search of suitable matches. Her promise has sparked discussion among villagers and social media users. In rural communities, concerns around employment, financial stability and finding suitable partners can make marriage a difficult prospect for some young people. Saini’s pledge directly addresses an issue that she believes matters to unmarried men and their families.

24-Hour Ambulance Service a Key Priority

Alongside her marriage-related pledge, Saini has promised to ensure access to a 24-hour ambulance service in Jhajhar village. She has highlighted emergency healthcare as a priority, pointing to the difficulties rural residents can face when medical emergencies occur at night or when transport to hospitals is urgently required. Access to an ambulance can be crucial in emergencies, particularly for elderly residents, pregnant women and patients who need immediate medical attention. Saini says she wants to ensure that villagers do not suffer because emergency transport is unavailable when they need it.

Viral Video Draws Attention to Local Campaign

The video has brought Saini’s proposed campaign promises into the spotlight ahead of the village elections. While her unusual marriage pledge has generated curiosity, her commitment to emergency transport has also highlighted concerns about basic services in rural areas. Whether these promises translate into action will depend on the outcome of the election and the practical arrangements needed to fulfil them.

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