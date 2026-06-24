Watch: Rajdhani Express Halts In Assam As Wild Elephant Herd Crosses Tracks, Disaster Averted

A touching incident from Assam has been going viral after two loco pilots of the 12424 Rajdhani Express managed to avoid a huge disaster after a herd of wild elephants were on the tracks by applying emergency brakes in time. The incident has been circulating online after the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) shared the dramatic video.

The incident occurred early in the morning in the stretch between Titabar and Mariani stations, in the Jorhat district in Assam. According to the railway officials, the Rajdhani Express was rumbling through the stretch when the loco pilots spotted the herd of wild elephants crossing the track.

The video, shared by NFR shows the train stopping and then multiple wild elephants, including a baby elephant calmly crossing the track underneath the lights and disappearing in the darkness.

How did the loco pilots manage to prevent a big disaster?

Railway officials said the loco pilot S.N. Raju and Assistant Loco pilot R.K. Singh acted quickly and avoided the disaster.

🐘🚆 HEROES ON THE TRACKS! In the early hours today, Rajdhani Express Loco Pilot S.N. Raju & Assistant Loco Pilot R.K. Singh spotted a herd of wild elephants between Titabar and Mariani and immediately applied emergency brakes. Their quick thinking averted a potential… pic.twitter.com/KlHqCU9G1w — Jharkhand Rail Users (@JharkhandRail) June 23, 2026







In a statement, Northeast Frontier Railway said the crew displayed “exceptional alertness” by applying the emergency brakes at the right time, ensuring the elephants crossed safely without harm.

The railway officials also highlighted that the action reflects growing awareness and responsibility toward wildlife safety.

Viral video winning hearts online

The video has struck an emotional chord on social media, with users praising the loco pilots for their presence of mind and compassion.

Many called them “real heroes” for prioritising the lives of the elephants. The sight of the young calf walking safely with the herd made the moment even more touching for viewers.

Assam is home to a large population of wild Asian elephants, and several railway lines cut through forest zones and traditional elephant corridors. Train-elephant collisions have remained a major concern in the state. This incident once again highlights the need for vigilance and stronger measures to protect wildlife while ensuring railway safety.

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