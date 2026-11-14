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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next

Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next

A viral video from Thane's Talao Pali shows Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi members allegedly slapping, abusing and assaulting women over prostitution allegations.

Shiv Sena Women Assault Women Over Prostitution In Thane (Image: X)
Shiv Sena Women Assault Women Over Prostitution In Thane (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 11:07 IST

Members of the Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi allegedly assaulted several women in Thane’s busy Talao Pali area, accusing them of engaging in prostitution in public and forcing them to leave the locality. Videos of the confrontation have gone viral on social media, showing activists slapping, abusing and pulling the women by their hair, with some allegedly hitting them using sugarcane sticks. The activists claimed they were forced to intervene after repeated complaints to the police allegedly failed to bring any action against the activities in the area.

Viral video captures assault in Thane’s Talao Pali

The footage from Thane shows members of the women’s wing confronting the women and physically attacking them. Some activists can be seen pulling them by their hair and allegedly striking them with sugarcane sticks before forcing them to leave the locality.

According to Mahila Aghadi workers, women allegedly involved in sex work had been operating openly around Talao Pali. They claimed the activities had caused discomfort among local residents and pedestrians in the crowded Thane neighbourhood.

Activists claim repeated complaints in Thane went unanswered

The activists said several women residents had approached the police multiple times, seeking action against the alleged prostitution activities. However, they claimed that no effective intervention followed, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

The incident has raised concerns over the way the activists confronted the women, particularly the physical violence visible in the viral Thane video.

No independent verification of allegations in Thane

There is no independent confirmation of the identities of the women seen in the footage or whether they were involved in prostitution. Their alleged involvement remains unverified.

There is also no confirmed information about any police action in connection with the incident so far. The controversy has brought attention to both the activists’ allegations of police inaction and the assault captured on camera.

Also Read: Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?   

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Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next
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Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next
Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next
Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next
Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next
Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next

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