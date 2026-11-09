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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?

Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?

A mother and son were injured after their Bullet 350 hit a dog near Kanawani police outpost in Ghaziabad. The dog died on the spot.

Mother And Son Injured As Bullet Hits Dog In Ghaziabad (Image: X)
Mother And Son Injured As Bullet Hits Dog In Ghaziabad (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 09:33 IST

A speeding motorcycle collided with a dog near the Kanawani police outpost in Ghaziabad on Monday evening, leaving a mother and her son injured. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm in the Indirapuram area when the animal suddenly came in front of their Bullet 350. The impact sent both riders crashing onto the road, while the dog died at the spot.

The mother and son were injured and rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The accident has once again brought attention to the risks posed by stray animals suddenly appearing on busy roads in Ghaziabad.

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How the Ghaziabad accident unfolded near Kanawani police outpost

According to reports, the young man was riding the Bullet 350 with his mother when a dog suddenly appeared in front of the motorcycle. The vehicle was travelling at high speed, and the rider reportedly lost control while trying to deal with the sudden obstruction.

The motorcycle then struck the dog with considerable force. Both the young man and his mother fell onto the road and sustained injuries. The dog, meanwhile, died at the scene of the collision.

Mother and son rushed to hospital after Ghaziabad collision

Following the accident, the injured mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. They are currently receiving treatment. The incident happened in front of the Kanawani police station area in Ghaziabad.

The accident has once again raised concerns about stray animals appearing unexpectedly on roads and the danger this can pose to motorists. 

Also Read: Delhi Child Lights Rocket Firecracker, Instead Of Going Up, Hits Him In Stomach; 10-Year-Old Dies Of Injuries – How Did It Happen?    

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Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?
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Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?

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Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?
Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?
Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?
Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?
Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?

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