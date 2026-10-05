Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil

Chaos erupted on the Kanpur Highway after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into a tanker carrying mustard oil, causing a large quantity of oil to spill onto the road. The incident drew a crowd to the spot, with several people rushing to collect the spilled oil in buckets and containers. The collision highlights the risks posed by speeding and heavy vehicles on busy highways, where accidents continue to raise concerns over road safety and traffic discipline.

Tanker Damaged, Oil Spills Onto Road

According to the information available, the truck was travelling behind the tanker when it collided with it with considerable force. The impact damaged a portion of the tanker, causing mustard oil to gush out onto the highway. Within minutes, the spilled oil spread across the road, creating a potentially dangerous situation for other motorists. Drivers approaching the spot had to remain cautious as the oil-covered surface could increase the risk of vehicles losing control.

कानपुर हाईवे पर उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब सरसों के तेल से भरे टैंकर में पीछे से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि टैंकर का कोना फट गया और हजारों लीटर तेल सड़क पर धार बनकर बहने लगा। तेल बहता देख जिसे पता चला, वही बाल्टी-डिब्बा लेकर मौके पर पहुंच गया। कोई तेल समेटने लगा तो कोई तमाशबीन बनकर वीडियो बनाने लगा। लोग कहने लगे ‘दाने-दाने पर लिखा होता है खाने वाले का नाम’। — Sachin Verma (@itSachinverma) October 5, 2026

Locals Rush to Collect Spilled Oil

As news of the spill spread, people from the surrounding area began arriving at the scene carrying buckets, containers and other vessels. Some were seen collecting the oil, while others gathered around to watch the unusual incident. Several people also recorded videos of the scene on their mobile phones. A remark commonly heard at the spot was, “The name of the one who will eat it is written on every grain.”

Road Safety Concerns Rise

The incident has once again brought attention to the growing concerns surrounding road accidents, particularly on highways where speeding, heavy traffic and careless driving can lead to serious collisions. Authorities are expected to assess the circumstances of the crash and take necessary measures to prevent further accidents in the area. The incident also serves as a reminder for motorists to maintain safe speeds and adequate distance from heavy vehicles.

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