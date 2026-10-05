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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil

Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil

As the oil spread across the highway, several locals rushed to the spot with buckets and containers to collect it, while others recorded videos of the unusual scene.

A speeding truck collided with a mustard oil tanker on the Kanpur Highway, causing thousands of litres of oil to spill onto the road. (Source:Screengrab)
A speeding truck collided with a mustard oil tanker on the Kanpur Highway, causing thousands of litres of oil to spill onto the road. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 22:18 IST

Chaos erupted on the Kanpur Highway after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into a tanker carrying mustard oil, causing a large quantity of oil to spill onto the road. The incident drew a crowd to the spot, with several people rushing to collect the spilled oil in buckets and containers. The collision highlights the risks posed by speeding and heavy vehicles on busy highways, where accidents continue to raise concerns over road safety and traffic discipline.

Tanker Damaged, Oil Spills Onto Road

According to the information available, the truck was travelling behind the tanker when it collided with it with considerable force. The impact damaged a portion of the tanker, causing mustard oil to gush out onto the highway. Within minutes, the spilled oil spread across the road, creating a potentially dangerous situation for other motorists. Drivers approaching the spot had to remain cautious as the oil-covered surface could increase the risk of vehicles losing control.

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Locals Rush to Collect Spilled Oil

As news of the spill spread, people from the surrounding area began arriving at the scene carrying buckets, containers and other vessels. Some were seen collecting the oil, while others gathered around to watch the unusual incident. Several people also recorded videos of the scene on their mobile phones. A remark commonly heard at the spot was, “The name of the one who will eat it is written on every grain.”

Road Safety Concerns Rise

The incident has once again brought attention to the growing concerns surrounding road accidents, particularly on highways where speeding, heavy traffic and careless driving can lead to serious collisions. Authorities are expected to assess the circumstances of the crash and take necessary measures to prevent further accidents in the area. The incident also serves as a reminder for motorists to maintain safe speeds and adequate distance from heavy vehicles.
Also Read: 24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

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Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil
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Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil
Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil
Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil
Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil
Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil

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