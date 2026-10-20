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Home > Regionals News > WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked

WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked

CCTV footage has surfaced after a group of youths allegedly carrying swords entered a Garba gathering in Varap near Kalyan, Maharashtra. Three people were reportedly arrested as police investigated the incident.

WATCH: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked (Image: X)
WATCH: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-20 13:00 IST

A Garba celebration in Maharashtra’s Varap village near Kalyan reportedly turned chaotic after a group of youths allegedly entered the venue carrying swords, triggering panic among people attending the gathering. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, drawing attention to the disruption at the festive event.

The incident took place at a ground near a Zilla Parishad school in Varap, in the Kalyan area of Thane district, during the early hours of October 19. According to reports, the group arrived on motorcycles while people were gathered at the venue for the celebrations and related religious proceedings. The sudden arrival of the youths, some allegedly carrying sharp weapons, reportedly caused alarm among those present. The programme was disrupted as attendees attempted to move away from the disturbance.

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What Does The CCTV Footage Show?



CCTV footage of the incident has emerged as part of the investigation. The video is being examined by police as they work to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved. Reports say a group of youths arrived at the venue on multiple motorcycles. The gathering was taking place near a Zilla Parishad school, where a local women’s mandal had organised the event.

The incident reportedly escalated after the group entered the area with weapons. According to details attributed to the police complaint, the youths allegedly created a disturbance and struck plastic chairs with the weapons, frightening people at the venue. The footage and other evidence are expected to help investigators establish the roles of the individuals involved. The precise circumstances that led to the confrontation remain under investigation.

Three Arrested, Police Search For Others

A case has been registered after the event. It has been reported that three people were detained, including a child, while the attempts were being made to find the rest of the suspects. Various sources reported different numbers of people accused in the case, some saying that seven people were booked, whereas others put the number at eight. The process will help to establish the exact number of the accused and their responsibilities.

As it has been reported by police authorities, the investigation also involves checking if there was any relation between the event and an earlier conflict. Motive of the crime has not yet been identified according to all the reports. The case brought back the problem of the security measures during public events where families and children are taking part in celebrations. The residents of Varap-Kamba have expressed the necessity of improved policing in the light of law and order problems.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are analyzing the available video footage.

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WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked
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WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked

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WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked
WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked
WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked
WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked
WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked

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