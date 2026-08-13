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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos

Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos

A tiger sighting in Tadoba turned chaotic as tourists stepped out of vehicles to get close-up photos, raising safety concerns for people and wildlife.

Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Risk Lives for Photos (Image: ITV)
Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Risk Lives for Photos (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 13:59 IST

An encounter with a tiger in the Moharli area of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra took an ugly turn when tourists reportedly got out of their vehicles and came very close to the animal to capture pictures and videos. A video that has gone viral depicts tourists who violate the necessary safety protocol in the process of witnessing the tiger.

It was observed that the tourists came closer to the tiger instead of sitting safely in their vehicles. Such behaviour has been strongly condemned by wildlife lovers. The entire concept of safari is to witness the wild animals from a safe distance and not disturb them in any manner to take pictures or videos.

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Tadoba tiger sighting raises fresh concerns over tourist behaviour

The most recent occurrence has once again cast doubts over the careless attitude towards wildlife viewing in Tadoba. As shown in a video posted in March 2026, another group of people chased a tiger in the reserve as they tried to take pictures of it.

According to a report by India Today, that incident took place on Durgapur-Mohurli Road, a stretch close to the Tadoba reserve known for frequent tiger sightings. The video showed the animal attempting to cross the road as vehicles stopped on both sides. Instead of staying inside, several people got out and moved towards the tiger, with some coming within just a few feet of it.

Tadoba tiger road chaos shows danger of getting too close

Some people in the earlier footage were seen holding up their phones while others continued moving closer without appearing to recognise the danger. Tiger sightings are common on the road because of its proximity to forested areas, but conservationists warned that such reckless behaviour threatens both people and wildlife.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also shared the earlier video on X and urged visitors to act responsibly. “The tiger is calm and undisturbed, now look at the chaos people create. Such panic can easily trigger a defensive attack by a tiger. In wildlife zones, animals have the first right of way. give them space,” he wrote.

The repeated incidents at Tadoba have highlighted the risks of treating wildlife encounters as opportunities for close-up social media content. Visitors are expected to maintain a safe distance and allow animals to move freely without interference.

Also Read: Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple    

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Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos

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Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos
Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos
Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos
Watch: Tadoba Tiger Sighting Turns Chaotic As Tourists Leave Vehicles, Get Dangerously Close For Photos

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