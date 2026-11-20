A shocking road accident video clip said to be from the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, showing a Tata Punch apparently out of control in the middle of a late-night ride, has sparked an online discussion. In the video, the viewers have started drawing a parallel between the accident and some Hollywood action movie scene, but the safety of the car itself has also been put into question by others.

The video clip was uploaded on the micro-blogging site X by Dave, a commentator on road safety issues, who claims that this happened somewhere near 2:33 am. According to his post, the car was speeding and the driver apparently tried to overtake a vehicle from the left side when he lost control on the sand/mud portion of the road. But these are just the observations made by the uploader and nothing more.

WATCH: Tata Punch video compared to Hollywood stunt scene

Unnao, UP 🚨⚠️ Tata Punch with aftermarket high intensity LED’s overdoing speed, maybe driver tried to overtake car ahead from the left on loose sand/mud, lost control at 2:33am…Driver Intoxicated? @DriveSmart_IN https://t.co/wskYjCr7nF — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave) November 20, 2026







The video did not take long to gain popularity as people on social media compared it with some scenes from Hollywood action and comedy movies. One person called the video clip a “Hollywood stunt” for free in India, while another user compared the video with The Hangover series.

Some comments were in regard to the vehicle involved and the situation around the loss of control. One sarcastic comment reads “Test krra hai punch ko”, while another one refers to the driver wearing a seat belt. These comments illustrate just how much interest the video has generated among its viewers despite there being no information about the cause and injuries sustained in the event.

Tata Punch’s five-star safety rating becomes part of online debate

The video has sparked debates regarding the safety record of the Tata Punch as well. There have been some individuals who wondered how to view the five-star safety rating of the vehicle after watching the video. There have been others who tried to defend the safety record of the car, while there were others who believed that people should not consider the safety rating of the car based on one isolated incident on the road.

As per the fact sheet from Bharat NCAP, the Tata Punch achieved five stars for adult and child occupant safety. It got 30.58 out of 32 and 45 out of 49, respectively. The ratings were given to selected variants of the vehicle after conducting controlled tests.

But the rating of a car in the crash test cannot be judged by just seeing an isolated video of the vehicle on the road.

Did the Tata Punch driver attempt a risky overtake?

The driver might have attempted to undertake another car from the left before losing control, according to the initial post. Sand or mud might be present on the road, as per the post. The post further suggested that high-intensity LED lights might have been installed after-market on the vehicle. The above statements have not been corroborated by any official investigation so far.

Information regarding the state of intoxication of the driver cannot be validated either. There is no police statement or medical report regarding the condition of the driver at the time of the event. The video has thus triggered a discussion about speeding and undertaking, but the exact cause of the accident is still unknown.

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