Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

An alleged incident of a teacher assaulting a student at Kalam Coaching in Jaipur has sparked concern and debate on social media after a video of the incident went viral. The student, reportedly from Dausa, is seen in the video being slapped by a teacher in front of his classmates. The footage has attracted widespread attention, with several social media users questioning the teacher’s conduct and calling for action against him. The exact reason behind the alleged assault is not yet known.

Assault Viral Video Triggers Outrage

The video shows the teacher approaching the student and allegedly slapping him while other students are present in the classroom. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, and it has not been independently established what prompted the teacher to act in this manner. Following the video’s circulation online, users expressed concern over the treatment of students inside coaching centres and educational institutions.

जयपुर के कलाम कोचिंग में दौसा के एक छात्र के साथ शिक्षक द्वारा कथित मारपीट की खबर बेहद गंभीर और चिंताजनक है। गलती हुई तो समझाइए,लेकिन बच्चे पर हाथ उठाना किसी भी हालत में स्वीकार्य नहीं है। कोचिंग प्रबंधन तत्काल इस शिक्षक पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करे। @jaipur_police @policerajasthan https://t.co/AFh5O1T0K0 — रवि मीणा हाड़ौती (@RaviMeenaHadoti) October 3, 2026

Users Demand Apology and Action

Many social media users have called on the teacher to apologise to the student, saying that physical punishment should not be used as a way to discipline students. One user described the incident as “extremely serious and alarming”, arguing that even if a student makes a mistake, the appropriate response should be to explain the mistake rather than physically assault the child. Several users have also urged the coaching centre management to immediately investigate the incident and take strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

Coaching Centre’s Response Awaited

The incident has raised broader questions about student safety and the responsibility of teachers and coaching institutes to maintain a safe learning environment. The reason behind the alleged assault and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established. A response from the coaching management and the teacher involved is awaited.

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