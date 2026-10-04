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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

The reason behind the alleged assault remains unclear, while social media users have expressed outrage and called for an apology and strict action against the teacher.

A teacher slaps a student repeatedly for around 16 seconds in front of his classmates at a coaching centre in Jaipur. (Source:Screengrab)
A teacher slaps a student repeatedly for around 16 seconds in front of his classmates at a coaching centre in Jaipur. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 10:48 IST

An alleged incident of a teacher assaulting a student at Kalam Coaching in Jaipur has sparked concern and debate on social media after a video of the incident went viral. The student, reportedly from Dausa, is seen in the video being slapped by a teacher in front of his classmates. The footage has attracted widespread attention, with several social media users questioning the teacher’s conduct and calling for action against him. The exact reason behind the alleged assault is not yet known.

Assault Viral Video Triggers Outrage

The video shows the teacher approaching the student and allegedly slapping him while other students are present in the classroom. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, and it has not been independently established what prompted the teacher to act in this manner. Following the video’s circulation online, users expressed concern over the treatment of students inside coaching centres and educational institutions.

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Users Demand Apology and Action

Many social media users have called on the teacher to apologise to the student, saying that physical punishment should not be used as a way to discipline students. One user described the incident as “extremely serious and alarming”, arguing that even if a student makes a mistake, the appropriate response should be to explain the mistake rather than physically assault the child. Several users have also urged the coaching centre management to immediately investigate the incident and take strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

Coaching Centre’s Response Awaited

The incident has raised broader questions about student safety and the responsibility of teachers and coaching institutes to maintain a safe learning environment. The reason behind the alleged assault and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established. A response from the coaching management and the teacher involved is awaited.
Also Read: ‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

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Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage
Tags: 16 second viral videoJaipur coaching centreJaipur viral videostudent beaten in classroomstudent slapped mercilesslyteacher assault studentteacher slaps studentteacher student assault video

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Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

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Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

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Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage
Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage
Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage
Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage
Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

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