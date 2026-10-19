Watch: UP Man Caught Engaging In Inappropriate Act With Dog In Public; Video Surfaces

A disturbing video allegedly showing a man engaging in a sexual act with a dog has surfaced on social media from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, prompting police to initiate legal action. According to reports, a local resident recorded the alleged incident and shared the footage online. Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Hasanpur Police Station under relevant sections and that legal proceedings are underway.

Viral Video Brings Alleged Animal Abuse to Light

The video reportedly shows a man behaving inappropriately with a dog in a public setting. Another dog is also visible in the footage. The video was allegedly recorded by a local resident who witnessed the incident from a nearby house. The footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the alleged incident to public attention. The claims surrounding the video are being investigated, and the circumstances of the incident have yet to be fully established.

🚨 अमरोहा में बेजुबान कुतिया के साथ शर्मनाक हरकत! ➡️ हसनपुर थाना क्षेत्र से कथित पशु क्रूरता का मामला सामने आया। ➡️ घटना कैमरे में कैद होने का दावा, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। ➡️ आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग। ➡️ बेजुबान जानवर के साथ ऐसी क्रूरता पर कार्रवाई जरूरी। #Amroha #AnimalCruelty #AnimalAbuse #UttarPradesh #Hasanpur — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 19, 2026

Police Register FIR, Legal Action Underway

Following the circulation of the video, police took cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR at Hasanpur Police Station under relevant legal provisions. According to the police, statutory proceedings are underway. Officials have also stated that the law-and-order situation in the area remains normal. Further details about the identity of the person seen in the video and the progress of the investigation have not been confirmed in the available information.

@ncrpatrika प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना हसनपुर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था सामान्य है । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) October 19, 2026

Animal Welfare Concerns Highlighted

The incident has drawn attention to the importance of protecting animals from abuse and reporting suspected cruelty to the authorities. Members of the public who witness suspected animal abuse can inform local police or the relevant animal welfare authorities rather than confronting suspects in potentially dangerous situations. Authorities will determine the facts of the case as the investigation progresses. The allegations should be treated as unverified until established through the appropriate legal process.

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