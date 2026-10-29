WATCH: UP Police Cut Power, Raid House In Prayagraj, Unearth Over Rs 5 Crore Buried In Three Drums — What’s The Story?

In a major development in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, police reportedly recovered more than Rs 5 crore in cash buried underground inside three blue drums during a raid at a house in the Nawabganj area. The cash was found in bundles of Rs 500 notes during a search operation that lasted around four and a half hours. Police detained the house owner’s brother and took family members for questioning as part of the investigation.

Police Raid Rakesh Yadav’s House

The incident took place in Ramnagar village, around 32 kilometres from the Prayagraj district headquarters. According to the available information, police received a tip-off that suspected stolen money had been buried at the ancestral house of Rakesh Yadav, also known as Mahakal, in Baraipur village under the Nawabganj area. The information was reportedly passed on to Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia, following which a police team was formed to investigate the matter.

Electricity Cut Before Search Operation

At around 6 pm on Wednesday, a police team led by DCP Ganganagar Sonam Kumar and ADCP Ganganagar Pushkar Verma reached the location. According to reports, electricity to the village was cut off before the police sealed the house and began a detailed search operation. The operation continued for approximately four and a half hours as officers searched the premises for the suspected cash.

Three Blue Drums Containing Rs 500 Notes Found

During the search, police reportedly discovered three drums buried underground. Each drum contained bundles of Rs 500 currency notes, with the total amount estimated to exceed Rs 5 crore. The cash was seized, and the house was cordoned off as police began further investigation into its source and the circumstances surrounding its concealment. Rakesh Yadav’s brother, Bablu, was detained, while other family members were also taken along by the police for questioning, according to the reports.

Neighbour Dispute May Have Led to Police Action

Villagers reportedly said that Rakesh had been involved in a dispute with neighbours, following which an FIR was registered. An argument allegedly took place between Rakesh and a police inspector who visited the area to investigate the complaint. The discovery of such a large amount of cash has now raised questions about its origin. Further details regarding the ownership of the money and any potential criminal links are awaited as the investigation continues.

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