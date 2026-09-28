Watch: UP Woman Grabs Iron Rod, Smashes Scorpio Windows After Road Rage Clash, Video Goes Viral

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya is rapidly spreading on social media. It shows a woman attacking a black Scorpio with an iron rod and smashing its windows. The incident reportedly took place near Jalaun Chauraha in the Auraiya Sadar Kotwali area. The woman can be seen standing beside the SUV and repeatedly hitting its windows. Within moments, several windows of the Scorpio are damaged.

People present on the road can also be seen watching the incident. One person reportedly recorded the entire scene on a mobile phone. The video later surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention.

Who Is The Woman Seen In The Viral Video?

The woman has been identified as Kumkum Devi, a resident of Devanpur in Kanpur Dehat. According to her complaint, she was travelling towards Delhi with her husband, Pawan Singh. Their journey reportedly took a dramatic turn after they reached Auraiya.

Kumkum Devi alleged that a black Scorpio overtook their vehicle. She claimed that the Scorpio driver abused them during the manoeuvre. She also mentioned the Scorpio’s registration number, UP 79 AE 8982, in her complaint.

Road Rage Dispute Escalates Near Jalaun Chauraha

According to the woman’s version of events, she managed to move ahead of the Scorpio. However, she alleged that the same vehicle overtook them again after some distance and stopped in front of their vehicle.

The dispute then reportedly escalated near Jalaun Chauraha. Kumkum Devi alleged that when she questioned the Scorpio occupants about the alleged abuse, they behaved improperly with her. She further accused them of abusing and assaulting her.

The woman also alleged that she was threatened with death. People at the spot reportedly intervened after the argument turned into a confrontation. According to her complaint, the Scorpio occupants eventually left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Woman Seen Breaking Scorpio Windows With Rod

The viral video shows Kumkum Devi holding an iron rod near the parked Scorpio. She repeatedly strikes the vehicle’s windows. The sound and impact of the blows can be seen as the glass breaks.

At one point, a person at the scene also appears to tell the woman to break the Scorpio’s windows. She then continues hitting the vehicle with the rod. The incident was recorded by someone present at the location. The video later spread widely on social media.

While the video captures the damage to the Scorpio, the allegations about what happened before the recording began are based on the woman’s complaint.

Police Register Case In Auraiya

Following Kumkum Devi’s complaint, Auraiya Sadar Kotwali police registered a case against the Scorpio occupants. Her complaint includes allegations of road obstruction, abusive behaviour, assault and death threats. The vehicle’s registration number was also mentioned in the complaint.

Police are now carrying out further legal action in the matter. The viral video has brought fresh attention to the alleged road rage incident. However, the complete sequence of events will depend on the police investigation and evidence collected in the case.