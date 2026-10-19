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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral

A royal elephant linked to Varanasi's famous Ramnagar Ramlila went on a seven-hour rampage, damaging homes, vehicles and electric poles. A mahout was injured as police, forest officials and NDRF teams rushed to control the animal.

Ramnagar Ramlila elephant turns aggressive again (Photo: X)
Ramnagar Ramlila elephant turns aggressive again (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 21:58 IST

The famous Royal Elephant of the world-renowned Ramnagar Ramlila of Varanasi went out of control for close to seven hours, destroying poles, scooters, two-wheelers, and houses on the Panchvati Lanka track. This act caused considerable panic amongst the residents, while the police force, forestry department personnel, and members of the NDRF were quick to reach the spot and tame the animal.

The mahout trying to tame the elephant suffered an injury and was taken to the trauma centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The movement in the vicinity of the Panchvati Ground and its surrounding areas was curtailed.

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Elephant Turns Aggressive During Bathing Trip At Pampa Pokhara

According to reports, the incident took place when the elephant was taken for a bath at Pampa Pokhara in the Panchvati area of Ramnagar. The animal reportedly became uncontrollable, with the heat suspected to have contributed to its agitation.

The mahout accompanying the elephant tried to bring it under control but failed. During the attempt, one mahout sustained injuries and was taken to the BHU trauma centre for medical treatment.

The elephant subsequently moved along the Panchvati-Lanka route, damaging several electric poles, two-wheelers and houses along the way. Its continued agitation raised safety concerns among residents and people in the surrounding areas.

Police Block Roads As Elephant Continues Rampage

With the elephant remaining uncontrollable for hours, police stopped movement around Panchvati ground and nearby locations as a precautionary measure. Residents were advised to stay away from the site and maintain a safe distance from the animal.

Teams from the police and forest department were deployed to manage the situation, while an NDRF team also arrived to assist in efforts to control the elephant. Officials continued monitoring the situation as concerns grew over the potential danger to people in the area.

Elephant Had Also Lost Control During Ramlila A Day Earlier

The latest incident has raised further concerns because local residents said the same elephant had reportedly become agitated during the Ramnagar Ramlila a day earlier.

According to local accounts, a prince from the royal family was riding the elephant at the time. The animal reportedly remained uncontrollable for around 15 to 20 minutes before the prince was safely brought down. The elephant was subsequently brought under control, averting a potentially serious incident.

The elephant’s latest rampage has renewed anxiety in Ramnagar, where the royal family’s elephants are associated with the area’s celebrated Ramlila tradition.

Forest Department And NDRF Continue Efforts To Control Elephant

Police, forest department personnel and NDRF teams remained engaged in efforts to control the elephant. Authorities restricted access to the affected area and urged residents not to approach the animal.

The immediate priority remained bringing the elephant under control while preventing further damage or injuries. The situation continued to draw attention from residents as officials worked to manage the ongoing incident.

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Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral
Tags: breaking-newsElephant AttackElephant RampageMahout InjuredNDRF TeamRamnagar Ramlilaup newsVaranasi ElephantVaranasi news

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Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral

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