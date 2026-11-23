A major water pipeline burst out in the Ambegaon Pathar region of Pune city on Sunday, November 22, spewing an intense jet of water into the air up to several storeys high while simultaneously flooding the streets in the nearby region. The occurrence has been reported as it happened in a context when people all across the city were experiencing water shortage. As per a report from the newspaper Dainik Prabhat, nearly 1 million liters (10 lakh liters) of water has been wasted due to the rupture in the pipeline. However, the claim has not yet been independently verified by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).







The leakage took place around 2 pm near Aishwarya Banquet Hall in Shivshrushti region of Ambegaon Pathar. The pipeline, which is 1,400 mm in diameter, carries water from Vadgaon Water Treatment Plant to Mohammadwadi.

What Caused The Pune Pipeline To Burst?

According to the PMC, the breakage happened at a point in the pipeline that is low-lying and has high levels of water pressure. In addition, Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur revealed that the civic body’s team stopped pumping water into the pipeline at 2:06 pm, which was six minutes after the civic body had been notified of the event.

In explaining the cause of the breakage, the civic body cited problems in construction in the area. This included having a narrow road in the area, while at the same time there were underground water pipelines, electric cables and sewer lines that limited access to the area.

Due to these conditions, the civic body claimed that it was hard to maintain the necessary workmanship standards when joining the pipelines. However, the civic body has not yet announced any technical findings of the cause of the breakage.

Was The Pipeline Properly Tested?

The incident has put the construction and inspection of the pipeline under the spotlight as well. As per PMC, the 23 km pipeline has some 3,000 welds on it. Hydrostatic test was conducted on the majority of the segments during the time of construction of the pipeline. In cases where the above test could not be carried out, then ultrasonic test was conducted on the welds.

But Dainik Prabhat reported that it was the second breach on the pipeline that was constructed under the Equal Water Supply Scheme of the city. It also mentioned some sources saying that sufficient pressure testing had not been done after the process of closing the gaps and that there was no coordination between the consultant and the administration.

These are just allegations till now and have not been confirmed yet.

Water Wastage Amid Pune’s Water Shortage

The pipeline burst has become controversial because it has happened during a time when there were water supply curtailments in Pune. It has raised many doubts about the civic body’s efforts towards protecting their drinking water sources from any kind of leakage. According to Shiv Sena city unit chief Pramod Bhangire, the civic body has been asking for people to conserve water while at the same time leaking water themselves.

As far as the repair work is concerned, the PMC started repairs and mentioned that the repairs will be done till Monday morning. The problem here is that there are still some unanswered questions as far as the reason behind the pipe bursting is concerned.

It is not clear yet if it was only due to the high-water pressure and the tough construction, or there was some negligence too involved in it.

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