Chennai-based businessman Vardhaman Jain came into the spotlight after he made a donation of 121 kg of gold worth around Rs 160 crore. He made this massive offering to Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirumala Temple in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. The donation includes 45 different types of gold ornaments, which are designed for lord Sri Venkateswara. It includes a crown for the deity, known as Srivari, and Padma Paadalu, which are ornaments for the lord’s feet.

As this news made headlines, people are wondering who Vardhaman Jain is, the business behind this extraordinary donation? Here’s what you need to know about him.

Who Is Vardhaman Jain? Know About His Business Empire

Vardhaman Jain is a Chennai-based industrialist. He is the founder and Vice-Chairman of Access Healthcare. Apart from that, he is also a director at Asia Engineering. Access Healthcare operates in the healthcare revenue cycle management sector that has managed to develop strong presence in the global market.

Apart from his business interests, Jain is also involved in philanthropy. He serves as the Managing Trustee of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, which supports healthcare services for underprivileged children.

Jain also holds important positions across the corporate sector, including his position as Chairman of Vara Future LLP. He also co-founded Vision HealthSource and worked as Managing Director of the BPO division at Dell Services. He also completed his bachelor’s degree from Chennai’s Loyola College and did his master’s in Texas, the United States.

Rs 200 Crore Donation Plan After Major Business Deal

Jain also made headlines in 2025 after selling a 70% stake in his company to a US-based firm for approximately $2 billion. Following the deal, he announced plans to donate gold ornaments worth more than Rs 200 crore to Lord Venkateswara. The latest offering is part of that commitment.

తిరుమల ఆలయంలోకి 121 కిలోల స్వర్ణ ఆభరణాలు కళ్లు చెదిరేలా రత్న, కచ్చిత, వజ్రాభరణాలు. విలువైన వజ్రాలు, రాళ్లతో ధగధగలాడుతున్న శ్రీవారి సొమ్ము విరాళంగా ఇచ్చిన వర్ధమాన్ జైన్ #Tirumala #VardhamanJain #TTD #AndhraPradesh #Chandrababu #TirumalaGold #Viral #TirumalaDonation #SRK https://t.co/bPIlP6UdtZ — SARAKU (Sateesh Ravi kumar) (@sargam_ravi) November 26, 2026

45 Types Of Gold Ornaments Donated To Tirumala Temple

The 121 kg gold donation includes 45 types of ornaments. These feature a crown, armlets, shoulder ornaments, a waist belt and foot ornaments. The jewellery has been specially designed to adorn the deity from head to toe. The ornaments will be used during daily rituals, known as Kainkaryams, as well as special decorations. Confirming the donation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) shared a post on X.

“121 kg of gold 45 ornaments..! For Lord Sri Venkateswara, an extraordinary offering from a devotee! Gold ornaments specially crafted to adorn Lord Sri Venkateswara from head to toe. Offered to the Lord today in the presence of the Chief Minister of the state,” the temple administration wrote.