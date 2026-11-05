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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Hapur Food Safety Department seizes and destroys 16 quintals of adulterated khoya worth Rs 3.2 lakh during a raid in Lalpur village ahead of Diwali.

Hapur Raid: 16 Quintals Of Fake Khoya Destroyed Before Diwali (Image: X)
Hapur Raid: 16 Quintals Of Fake Khoya Destroyed Before Diwali (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 13:16 IST

The Food Safety Department has seized and destroyed 16 quintals of adulterated khoya worth approximately Rs 3.2 lakh during a late-night raid in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Diwali. The raid was conducted in Lalpur village after Assistant Commissioner Food Chandrashekhar Mishra received secret information about an illegal unit manufacturing fake khoya. Officials alleged that the product was prepared using harmful adulterants, including palm oil and vegetable ghee, and destroyed the entire stock to stop it from reaching the market.

Uttar Pradesh food officials uncover illegal khoya manufacturing unit in Hapur

Reportedly, acting on the information, a special team of the Food Safety Department conducted a surprise raid at the suspected manufacturing unit in Lalpur village, in rural Hapur. Around 16 quintals of ready-made khoya were recovered during the operation.

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Officials collected four samples from the seized stock and sent them to a laboratory for quality testing. The samples will be examined to assess the quality of the recovered khoya.

JCB used to destroy 16 quintals of adulterated khoya in Uttar Pradesh

To prevent the suspected adulterated product from being sold during the festive season, officials decided to destroy the entire stock on the spot. A JCB was brought in to dig a large pit, and all 16 quintals of khoya were buried in it.

As per reports, the estimated market value of the destroyed stock is around Rs 3.2 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department has intensified its action against adulterators ahead of Diwali, with major raids being conducted at night.

Uttar Pradesh department warns adulterators as Diwali approaches

The department has made it clear that its campaign against people compromising public health through food adulteration will continue throughout the festive season. The action in Lalpur village is part of its efforts to prevent adulterated food products from entering the market during Diwali.

Also Read: Watch Video: Shopkeeper Weeps, Lies In Front Of Municipal Officer’s Car In Bahraich; What Is His Allegation?    

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Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?
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Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

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Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?
Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?
Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?
Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?
Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

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