Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

The Food Safety Department has seized and destroyed 16 quintals of adulterated khoya worth approximately Rs 3.2 lakh during a late-night raid in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Diwali. The raid was conducted in Lalpur village after Assistant Commissioner Food Chandrashekhar Mishra received secret information about an illegal unit manufacturing fake khoya. Officials alleged that the product was prepared using harmful adulterants, including palm oil and vegetable ghee, and destroyed the entire stock to stop it from reaching the market.

Uttar Pradesh food officials uncover illegal khoya manufacturing unit in Hapur

Reportedly, acting on the information, a special team of the Food Safety Department conducted a surprise raid at the suspected manufacturing unit in Lalpur village, in rural Hapur. Around 16 quintals of ready-made khoya were recovered during the operation.

Officials collected four samples from the seized stock and sent them to a laboratory for quality testing. The samples will be examined to assess the quality of the recovered khoya.

#हापुड़ मिलावटी खोए का बड़ा खुलासा, 1600 किलो खोया बरामद! ⏩️ धौलाना के लालपुर गांव में खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने छापेमारी की। ⏩️ एक मकान में भारी मात्रा में संदिग्ध खोया तैयार किया जा रहा था। ⏩️ मौके से रिफाइंड के खाली कनस्तर और SMP मिल्क पाउडर के बोरे मिले। ⏩️ बरामद 1600 किलो खोए में से जांच के लिए चार नमूने भरे गए। ⏩️ बाकी 1596 किलो खोए को JCB से गड्ढा खुदवाकर दबाया गया। ⏩️ नष्ट किए गए खोए की बाजार कीमत करीब 3.20 लाख रुपये बताई गई। @CMOfficeUP @DmHapur @hapurpolice @Uppolice @UPGovt @MOFPI_GOI #hapur #foodadulteration #foodsafety #adulteratedkhoya #mahuakhabar — Mahua Khabar (@MahuaKhabarr) November 5, 2026

JCB used to destroy 16 quintals of adulterated khoya in Uttar Pradesh

To prevent the suspected adulterated product from being sold during the festive season, officials decided to destroy the entire stock on the spot. A JCB was brought in to dig a large pit, and all 16 quintals of khoya were buried in it.

As per reports, the estimated market value of the destroyed stock is around Rs 3.2 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department has intensified its action against adulterators ahead of Diwali, with major raids being conducted at night.

Uttar Pradesh department warns adulterators as Diwali approaches

The department has made it clear that its campaign against people compromising public health through food adulteration will continue throughout the festive season. The action in Lalpur village is part of its efforts to prevent adulterated food products from entering the market during Diwali.

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