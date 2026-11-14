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Home > Regionals News > WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

Forest officials have launched a second-day operation to tranquilise Kabra, the elephant reportedly responsible for 17 deaths in Chhattisgarh, as drones, kumki elephants and wildlife experts join the search.

WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding 'Kabra': Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh
WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding 'Kabra': Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 10:48 IST

The elephant that killed 17 people in Surajpur and Surguja has entered the Sayar forest in Udaipur. The hunt began afresh following the failed attempt on the first day.

A Name Filled With Fear

The name Kabra is filled with fear all across Surajpur and Surguja. As per the report, the name of the rogue elephant who caused the death of 17 people is Kabra. He has now entered the Sayar forest in Udaipur.

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Second Day Of Operation

The process of handling Kabra started afresh on the second day. Kabra was not tranquilised on the first day. The top officials of the Forest Department stayed overnight in Udaipur so that they can begin the search process early next morning.

The process of hunting the elephant began this morning using the help of elephant trackers.

A Herd Of 17 Could Hide Him

Reports say Kabra is likely to be moving with a herd of 17 elephants. That complicates everything, since the teams must identify and isolate one animal in a group.

IBC24 was the first to report this, using thermal imaging at night. Its images, according to the report, showed Kabra in conflict with other elephants of the group.

Please note that the number 17 appears twice in this story, once for the herd and once for the people reportedly killed. They are separate figures.

Kumki Elephants, Drones And A Radio Collar

The Forest Department has brought in kumki elephants, trained animals used in such operations, by truck to the rescue site. Drone cameras are being used to find Kabra’s exact location in the dense forest. Senior forest officers and a team of wildlife experts are on the spot, along with veterinary doctors.

The plan has two steps. First, Kabra is to be tranquillised. Then a satellite radio collar will be fitted around his neck, so the department can follow his movements and location at all times. The administration says its priority is to prevent any loss of life.

Schools Shut, Villages Warned

Because of the danger, the district administration has declared a holiday today at around 14 schools in Sayar, Kudar Baswar and nearby areas. Reports differ slightly on the number, putting it at 14 or 15. A day earlier, five schools in the Udaipur area had been kept shut.

Forest and police teams are patrolling the area continuously. In villages, announcements are being made through munadi, the traditional public announcement, warning people not to go into the forest. State Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal also released a video message the previous day, urging people in the area to stay alert.

Every Attempt So Far Has Failed

According to the report, all of the department’s efforts to stop the elephant have been unsuccessful until now. Today’s operation is meant to change that.

What Happens Next?

Can the team find Kabra among a herd of 17 elephants? Will the tranquilliser dart reach him safely, or will he slip away again? If he is collared, how will the department use the data to keep villages safe? And when will the schools reopen and families in Sayar feel they can step outside without fear?

Today’s operation will show whether Kabra’s long trail of fear is about to be tracked.

Also Read: They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

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WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

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WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

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WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh
WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh
WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh
WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh
WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

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