Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

Two stray bulls walked into the premises of the Mahoba District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh in the late evening, and one of them entered the active emergency ward. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. It has drawn criticism of the hospital’s management and security arrangements, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it a political talking point.

Two Visitors Nobody Invited

The hospital’s evening hours are usually busy with patients, relatives and staff moving between wards. That evening, two stray bulls wandered through the premises with no one stopping them.

The animals made their way to the entrance of the emergency ward. No guard or staff member is reported to have turned them away on the way.

One Turned Back, The Other Walked In

At the gate, the paths of the two bulls split. According to the video, one of them turned back at the entrance. The other walked straight inside.

Panic Inside The Emergency Ward

Inside, the bull moved past beds and medical equipment. Patients and staff were stunned, and the sudden presence of a large animal in a space meant for people in urgent need of care caused immediate panic.

Attendants and relatives of patients, locally called teemardars, scrambled to deal with the situation. They eventually chased the animals out of the facility. The reports available do not say whether anyone was hurt or whether any equipment was damaged.

The Video And The Political Reaction

The CCTV clip soon spread online, and users questioned how animals could enter an emergency ward unchecked. The criticism centred on basic management and security at the hospital.

Akhilesh Yadav then took a swipe at the state government. He posted on social media in a mocking tone that someone else had arrived in the Health Minister’s place to conduct “surprise inspections”. The remark is a jibe at the government’s handling of health services.

“सरकारी अस्पताल के इमर्जेंसी वार्ड में टहल रहे सांड” #महोबा : जिला अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी बाद में सांड घुसे! 👉एक गेट से लौट गया तो वहीं दूसरा इमरजेंसी में अंदर चला गया! 👉 अस्पताल के अंदर टहलते हुए सांड का वीडियो वायरल! https://t.co/I67dxYvoWb — Abhinay Singh (@Abhinay13977976) October 22, 2026

What Is Not Yet Known

There is no word so far from the hospital administration or the district authorities. The reports do not say how the bulls got inside, who was on duty at the gate, or whether any action has been taken. The exact date of the incident has also not been given.

The Road Ahead

All eyes are now on the hospital administration and the Mahoba district authorities. They will have to explain how the animals got as far as the emergency ward, and whether the security arrangements will be tightened. With the political jibe already out, the video is likely to keep drawing attention until an official response comes.

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