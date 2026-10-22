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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

Two stray bulls entered Mahoba District Hospital’s emergency ward in Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic. Viral CCTV footage sparked security concerns and drew a political jibe from Akhilesh Yadav.

2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP's Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked
2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP's Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:38 IST

Two stray bulls walked into the premises of the Mahoba District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh in the late evening, and one of them entered the active emergency ward. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. It has drawn criticism of the hospital’s management and security arrangements, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it a political talking point.

Two Visitors Nobody Invited

The hospital’s evening hours are usually busy with patients, relatives and staff moving between wards. That evening, two stray bulls wandered through the premises with no one stopping them.

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The animals made their way to the entrance of the emergency ward. No guard or staff member is reported to have turned them away on the way.

One Turned Back, The Other Walked In

At the gate, the paths of the two bulls split. According to the video, one of them turned back at the entrance. The other walked straight inside.

Panic Inside The Emergency Ward

Inside, the bull moved past beds and medical equipment. Patients and staff were stunned, and the sudden presence of a large animal in a space meant for people in urgent need of care caused immediate panic.

Attendants and relatives of patients, locally called teemardars, scrambled to deal with the situation. They eventually chased the animals out of the facility. The reports available do not say whether anyone was hurt or whether any equipment was damaged.

The Video And The Political Reaction

The CCTV clip soon spread online, and users questioned how animals could enter an emergency ward unchecked. The criticism centred on basic management and security at the hospital.

Akhilesh Yadav then took a swipe at the state government. He posted on social media in a mocking tone that someone else had arrived in the Health Minister’s place to conduct “surprise inspections”. The remark is a jibe at the government’s handling of health services.

What Is Not Yet Known

There is no word so far from the hospital administration or the district authorities. The reports do not say how the bulls got inside, who was on duty at the gate, or whether any action has been taken. The exact date of the incident has also not been given.

The Road Ahead

All eyes are now on the hospital administration and the Mahoba district authorities. They will have to explain how the animals got as far as the emergency ward, and whether the security arrangements will be tightened. With the political jibe already out, the video is likely to keep drawing attention until an official response comes.

Also Read: Poor Girlfriend-Boyfriend Wanted to Marry, Stole Gold Chain From 60-Year-Old Woman to Fund Wedding In Hyderabad, But CCTV Changed the Game

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Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked
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Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

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Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked
Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked
Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked
Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked
Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

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