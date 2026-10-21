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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia

Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia

A white luxury SUV pulled up beside a roadside goat in Bihar’s Purnia. Within seconds, a person grabbed the animal and fled. The CCTV footage has gone viral as police examine the incident.

Thieves in luxury SUV steal a goat in broad daylight in Bihar (Photo: X)
Thieves in luxury SUV steal a goat in broad daylight in Bihar (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 18:47 IST

A luxury SUV, a roadside goat and a theft that took just seconds. A bizarre incident in Bihar’s Purnia district has caught attention after CCTV footage showed a group of thieves stealing a goat in broad daylight. The incident took place in Bakharia, under the Baisi police station area. The video has since gone viral on social media, raising concerns among local residents over livestock theft.

CCTV Captures Goat Theft in Broad Daylight

The CCTV footage shows a white luxury SUV stopping beside a roadside structure where a goat was resting. Moments later, a person gets out of the vehicle, grabs the animal and lifts it into the SUV. The suspects then drive away, completing the theft within seconds. The entire incident was captured on a local CCTV camera.

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The video has drawn widespread attention because of the unusual choice of vehicle used in the theft. Instead of a typical getaway vehicle, the suspects allegedly arrived in a high-end SUV to steal a goat.

Why the Theft Has Worried Local Residents

Livestock is not simply an animal for most rural families. Goat stealing is a criminal act, but for some families, it could mean a loss of income and money. Such acts may create financial losses, especially for small farmers who rely on livestock rearing as their mode of income generation.

The case has prompted further discussions on the safety of livestock, with local residents calling for enhanced surveillance and action taken against the perpetrators of such crimes.

Police Examine Viral CCTV Footage

The police have investigated the viral CCTV footage to track the suspects and determine the vehicle used during the crime. Further information regarding the suspects and recovery of the goat is not available from the above report. The viral footage has led to discussions on social media regarding the weird way of conducting the theft act.

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Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia
Tags: Baisi Newsbihar crimeCCTV ViralGoat Thefthome-hero-pos-3Livestock Theftluxury SUVpurniaviral video

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Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia

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Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia

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Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia
Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia
Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia
Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia
Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia

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