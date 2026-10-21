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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?

Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?

During the rescue, Suresh was swept away by the strong current. In confusion, Anita reportedly mistook him for her husband and jumped into the river to save him. Police launched a search operation, but both remained missing until late evening.

Two people reportedly drowned in the Ganga during a rescue attempt. (Source:Screengrab)
Two people reportedly drowned in the Ganga during a rescue attempt. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-21 13:03 IST

A tragic incident unfolded at Kuresar Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, when two men drowned in the Ganga while attempting to rescue people caught in the strong current. According to reports, a couple, identified as Raju Yadav and his wife Anita, was bathing in the river when both began drowning in deep water. A rescue attempt by several people followed, but the incident took a tragic turn, leaving two people missing in the river.

Couple Starts Drowning While Bathing in Ganga

According to reports, Raju Yadav, a resident of Ghatampur, was bathing in the Ganga with his wife Anita at Kuresar Ghat. During the bath, the couple reportedly entered deep water and began struggling to stay afloat. Seeing them in danger, several people, including a man identified as Suresh, jumped into the river to rescue them. The couple was reportedly brought out of the deep water, but Suresh got caught in the strong current and began drowning.

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Woman Jumps Back Into River to Save Husband

In the confusion surrounding the rescue attempt, Anita reportedly mistook Suresh for her husband Raju. Seeing Suresh struggling in the water, she believed her husband was drowning and entered the strong current to save him. Despite a young man’s attempt to stop her, Anita reportedly continued into the river. She subsequently drowned along with Suresh, according to the available account of the incident. The incident highlights the dangers posed by strong river currents, particularly at deep-water bathing spots.

Police Launch Search Operation

Following the incident, Nawabganj police reached Kuresar Ghat and launched a search operation to locate Anita and Suresh. However, the two had reportedly not been found by late evening. Family members also arrived at the ghat and were seen grieving as they awaited news of their loved ones. Senior police officials and public representatives reached the spot to assess the situation. The search operation continued amid efforts to locate the missing individuals. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with bathing in deep waters and attempting river rescues without adequate safety equipment.
Also Read: Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

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Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?
Tags: AnitaGanga drowning incidentGanga rescue attemptGanga river accidentKuresar GhatNawabganj policeRaju YadavSureshtwo men drown in GangaUttar pradesh newswoman drowns in Ganga

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Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?
Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?
Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?
Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?
Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?

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