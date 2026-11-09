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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

The blaze engulfed a plastic crockery shop on the ground floor and the family's residence above it. Authorities have confirmed the deaths, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A major fire broke out in a three-storey building in Katni district on Diwali night, killing six members of the Agrawal family. (Source:Screengrab)
A major fire broke out in a three-storey building in Katni district on Diwali night, killing six members of the Agrawal family. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 16:44 IST

A devastating fire broke out in a three-storey building in Barhi town of Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Diwali night, claiming the lives of all six members of a family. The blaze engulfed the building, leaving two women, one man and three children dead. Authorities have confirmed the incident, while the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Six Family Members Lose Their Lives

The fire claimed the lives of all six members of the Agrawal family. The deceased include two women, one man and three children. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over Barhi, turning what was supposed to be a night of celebration and festivities into a day of mourning for the local community.

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Fire Breaks Out in Three-Storey Building

The tragic incident occurred late on Diwali night in Barhi, where a massive fire erupted in a three-storey building owned by Puran Agrawal. The fire reportedly spread rapidly through the premises, trapping the family members who were inside the building at the time. The ground floor of the building housed a plastic crockery shop, while the Agrawal family lived on the second and third floors. The presence of plastic goods on the ground floor may have contributed to the intensity of the blaze, although the exact circumstances are yet to be established.

Collector and SP Confirm Incident

Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari and Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma have confirmed the incident. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and determine how it spread through the building. However, the cause of the blaze has not yet been officially established.

Cause of Fire Remains Unclear

While the devastating fire has resulted in the loss of six precious lives, questions remain about what triggered the blaze. Further investigation will be crucial in establishing the cause and determining whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of fire safety measures, particularly in buildings that combine commercial establishments with residential spaces.
Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Blanket Of Smog After Diwali, AQI Reaches 368 In Very Poor Category

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Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?
Tags: Agrawal familyBarhi fire incidentBarhi newsDiwali fire tragedyDiwali night tragedyKatni newsMadhya Pradesh firemassive fire in Katniplastic crockery shop firesix family members deadtwo-month-old infant killed

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Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

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Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?
Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?
Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?
Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?
Watch Video: 2-Month-Old Infant Among 6 Family Members Killed In Massive Diwali Night Fire In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Blaze At Three-Storey Building?

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