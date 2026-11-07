Watch Video: 2 Passengers Fight Over Standing Near Mumbai Local Train Door, Moments Later One Man Falls Onto Platform From Moving Train

A fight over standing near a train entrance took a dangerous turn inside a Mumbai local train, leaving one passenger falling onto the railway platform. An undated video of the incident has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai’s busy suburban railway network. The incident reportedly took place inside a Churchgate-Virar fast local between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations. The video shows two passengers arguing near the doorway before the disagreement turns into a physical fight.

Mumbai Local Train Fight Caught On Camera

According to the video, the argument started over standing near the entrance of the moving train. The disagreement soon escalated into a scuffle between the two commuters. During the fight, one passenger appears to lose his balance and fall out of the moving train onto the platform. The video has since circulated on social media. However, the exact date of the incident and the circumstances leading to the fight remain unclear.

Mumbai Local Horror! A fight broke out between passengers on a Churchgat Virar local on over standing near the train door. During the scuffle, one passenger fell off the train between Grant Rd-Mbai Central. A major tragedy was averted as the train was moving slowly. https://t.co/6IcsozGMSK — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) November 7, 2026

What Did Railway Police Say About The Incident?

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said no complaint had been registered in connection with the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the passenger who fell may not have suffered serious injuries. He reportedly left the station without approaching the police. A GRP officer said the railway station could not be identified from the video. The officer also confirmed that nobody had approached any GRP police station to report the incident.

Police To Examine CCTV Footage

The GRP is now making efforts to identify the railway station where the incident took place. The officer said further action would be taken after examining the CCTV footage. Police are yet to establish the exact circumstances of the incident or identify the passengers involved. For now, the undated video remains the primary source of information about the incident.