Watch Video: 2-Yrs Shivani Gets Police Guard of Honour at Funeral, Saves 3 Lives Through Organ Donation, Emotional Farewell Goes Viral

A family from Madhya Pradesh has transformed their time of grief into one of giving back to society through the gift of organs. Bilash Tanti Sharma, popularly known as Shivani, who hailed from Khapa Khurd village in Narmadapuram district, became brain-dead in a road accident. Amidst their own pain and grief, her family decided to donate her organs, which has made life possible for three others.

This act by the family received praise from the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, who hailed this noble act as an excellent example of humanity, compassion and selflessness. As a mark of respect to Shivani for her contribution to society, Madhya Pradesh Police have provided a guard of honour to her mortal remains in her village of origin.

Shivani Sharma’s Organ Donation Offers Three People a Second Chance

Shivani, a resident of Khapa Khurd village in the Bankhedi region of Narmadapuram district, had become critically ill due to a road accident.

Facing the painful loss of a loved one, her family chose to donate her organs rather than let their tragedy end without helping others. According to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the decision has given three people renewed hope.

The family’s gesture highlights how organ donation can make a difference to patients in need of life-saving treatment. It also reflects the difficult but deeply personal decisions families may face after the loss of a loved one.

MP Police Give Shivani a Guard of Honour in Her Native Village

Under a state government decision, Madhya Pradesh Police accorded Shivani a guard of honour in Khapa Khurd, paying tribute to her contribution through organ donation.

The honour recognised the family’s decision to help others during a period of profound grief. It also brought attention to the role organ donation can play in offering patients another chance at life.

Shivani’s story has become a reminder that a person’s legacy can extend beyond their lifetime, bringing hope to families facing serious medical challenges.

CM Mohan Yadav Calls the Family’s Decision an Act of Humanity

The Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, congratulated the family of Shivani for opting for organ donation at a very hard time in their lives. He also mentioned that this incident shows compassion and altruism which would motivate others.

The Chief Minister also focused on the significance of raising awareness about organ donation as this is an indication of increasing sensitivity towards the issue, even in the countryside.

सड़क दुर्घटना में ब्रेन डेड हुईं नर्मदापुरम जिले में बनखेड़ी के ग्राम खापा खुर्द निवासी श्रीमती बिलाश टांटी शर्मा (शिवानी) के एम्स, भोपाल में अंगदान से तीन लोगों को जीवन का अनमोल उपहार मिला है। असहनीय दुःख की घड़ी में उनके परिजनों ने अंगदान का निर्णय लेकर मानवता, संवेदनशीलता और परोपकार की ऐसी मिसाल पेश की, जो सभी को प्रेरित करेगी। राज्य शासन के निर्णय अनुसार शिवानी जी के पैतृक गांव में मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस द्वारा गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर देकर उन्हें सम्मानित किया गया। यह पहल दर्शाती है कि अंगदान के प्रति जागरूकता अब ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी सकारात्मक बदलाव ला रही है और समाज में जीवन बचाने के इस पुनीत कार्य के प्रति संवेदनशीलता बढ़ रही है। श्रीमती शिवानी का यह महादान तीन परिवारों के जीवन में नई उम्मीद बनकर आया है। उनका योगदान मानवता के लिए सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 16, 2026

Organ Donation Awareness Gains Importance Across Madhya Pradesh

Shivani’s case once again brings into focus the significance of organ donation and the lives it might save. It can benefit patients who require compatible organs. Decisions of the donor’s family can bring hope to those suffering from fatal diseases.

Her family’s choice sends a powerful message: even amid personal tragedy, an act of generosity can change the future of others. For the three people who may benefit from Shivani’s donation, that decision represents the possibility of a new beginning.