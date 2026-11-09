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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?

Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?

A group allegedly vandalised Mumbai's Marol Ram Mandir, removed Bajrangbali posters and threatened a security guard. Aarey police arrested two of 15 accused.

Two Arrested After Marol Ram Mandir Vandalism And Threats To Guard (Image: X)
Two Arrested After Marol Ram Mandir Vandalism And Threats To Guard (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 10:53 IST

A group of 30-40 people allegedly entered a Ram Mandir in Mumbai’s Marol Naka, Andheri East, tore down boards bearing pictures of Lord Bajrangbali, sprayed black paint on the temple signage and threatened its security guard with death. The incident took place on November 7, following a Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Maha Aarti organised at the premises. Aarey police have registered a case against 15 named accused based on a complaint by temple trustee Jayesh Patel. Two accused, Amit Pathak and Vinod Mishra, have been arrested and sent to Taloja Jail.

The complaint also alleges that the group abused and manhandled security guard Nandlal Kewat after he objected to their demands. The entire incident was reportedly captured on the temple’s CCTV cameras.

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How the Mumbai temple dispute began before the November 7 gathering

Reports say that according to the complaint, Amit Pathak posted a message on Facebook on November 4, appealing on behalf of the ‘Hindu Rakshak Sena’ to organise a Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Maha Aarti at the Marol Naka Ram Mandir on November 7.

Between 5 pm and 5:30 pm on November 7, around 30-40 people gathered at the temple. Pathak allegedly abused guard Nandlal Kewat and demanded that all the temple lights be switched on. When Kewat objected, the accused allegedly grabbed him by his collar and threatened to kill him.

The complaint mentions the specific threat: “You stay alone in the temple at night, we will chop you up and throw you in the forest.”

Mumbai temple boards allegedly vandalised after prayers

After the Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Maha Aarti, the accused allegedly sprayed black paint on the board fixed to the temple wall. They also used an iron ladder to pull down the board of the ‘Shri Leva Patidar Bajrang Satsang Mandal (Marol)’ from a shed on the temple premises. The board featured an image of Lord Bajrangbali.

The temple trustee informed the police that CCTV cameras had recorded the incident. Aarey police subsequently registered a case naming 15 accused. Amit Pathak and Vinod Mishra are among those arrested and have been sent to Taloja Jail.

Mumbai residents raise separate allegations of land grabbing and illegal shanties

The temple incident has also brought attention to allegations raised by some Andheri residents about illegal activities in the locality. Locals have alleged that certain individuals are grabbing land, constructing unauthorised shanties and selling them. They claim some people are trying to establish dominance in the area to carry out these activities.

Residents have also suspected that the alleged activities enjoy political patronage from an MLA. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Why Mumbai residents want police to investigate alleged political links

Local residents have urged Aarey police to expand the investigation beyond the temple incident. They want authorities to examine the alleged land grabbing, illegal construction, buying and selling of shanties, and the financial transactions linked to these activities.

They have also demanded that police identify those allegedly protecting the accused and investigate whether a political figure is directing the activities. Residents have called for strict legal action if the involvement of any MLA or other individual is established during the probe.

Police are currently investigating the temple incident. 

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?    

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Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?
Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?
Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?
Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?
Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?

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