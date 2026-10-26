Watch Video: 343 Voter ID Cards Of Indore City Found In Narmada River In Maheshwar; ‘2016’ Date On Digital Cards Sparks ‘Vote Theft’ Controversy, Police Launch Probe

A total of 343 voter identity cards were found floating in and lying along the Narmada River in Mandleshwar, Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, during a cleanliness drive on Sunday. The discovery triggered a political row, with the Congress alleging possible vote theft and demanding an FIR and an impartial investigation. Preliminary information suggests the cards belong to the Rau Assembly constituency in neighbouring Indore district, with addresses from Tilak Nagar, Rau, Aastha Palace and other areas recorded on them.

Narmada River discovery raises questions over voter cards

As per reports, members of an organisation collecting waste along the Narmada River found the cards and informed the administration. A video showing the recovered voter IDs subsequently went viral on social media.

The Congress questioned why the cards had been discarded. Party workers claimed the cards were digital voter IDs carrying the year 2016, while digital cards were introduced in 2021, raising suspicions that require investigation.

इंदौर के वोटर ID कार्ड बड़ी संख्या में महेश्वर में मिले! वोट चोरी में जुटी भाजपा की साज़िशें अब एक-एक कर सामने आ रही हैं! आखिर इंदौर के इतने बड़े पैमाने पर वोटर ID कार्ड महेश्वर में कैसे पहुंचे? इन्हें वहाँ किसने और क्यों फेंका? क्या मतदाताओं के अधिकारों के साथ कोई बड़ा खेल किया जा रहा है? भाजपा की कठपुतली बना निर्वाचन आयोग क्या इस गंभीर मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच करेगा, या फिर हमेशा की तरह आंखें मूंदकर बैठा रहेगा? @ECISVEEP — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 25, 2026

Congress demands FIR over Narmada River voter IDs

Reportedly, District Congress president Ravi Naik, accompanied by party workers, approached Mandleshwar police station and submitted a complaint seeking an FIR. The party demanded action against those responsible and an impartial probe into the discovery.

Congress workers also staged a sit-in protest in Mandleshwar, calling for an FIR against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Naik warned, “The Congress will gherao the police station if an FIR is not registered.” The party also demanded that divers search the Narmada River for more voter ID cards.

Narmada River cards seized as police begin investigation

Reports say that according to Mandleshwar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Shweta Shukla, the voter IDs were recovered during the clean-up drive. The recovery of cards was done by the revenue team, and the panchnama was made on the basis of the complaint given by the Congress. The in-charge of the police station has been told to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry would check how the voter IDs reached the Narmada River, and whether there were any other cards that went missing.

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