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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies

Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies

She suffered severe chest pain, while the exact cause of death awaits confirmation through a post-mortem examination.

A 35-year-old woman in Bihar’s Supaul district died after completing a nine-day Navratri ritual during which she worshipped Goddess Durga with a 'kalash' placed on her chest. (Source:Screengrab)
A 35-year-old woman in Bihar’s Supaul district died after completing a nine-day Navratri ritual during which she worshipped Goddess Durga with a 'kalash' placed on her chest. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 17:44 IST

A 35-year-old woman died in Bihar’s Supaul district after completing a nine-day Navratri religious observance during which she worshipped Goddess Durga with a kalash (sacred pot) placed on her chest. The woman, identified as Sachita Devi, reportedly experienced severe chest pain before her condition deteriorated. The exact cause of her death has not yet been confirmed. The incident took place in Triveniganj, where Devi had performed the ritual at the Badi Durga temple complex in Triveniganj Bazar during Navratri.

Woman Complained of Chest Pain After Completing Ritual

Sachita Devi, wife of Virendra Yadav, was a resident of Ward 4 in the Triveniganj Nagar Parishad area of Supaul district. According to reports, she returned home on Tuesday after completing the nine-day religious observance. However, her health reportedly deteriorated that night after she complained of severe chest pain. Family members said Devi had kept the kalash on her chest while worshipping Goddess Durga from the first day of Navratri. Her husband, Virendra Yadav, confirmed that she had undertaken the ritual throughout the nine-day period.

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Family Says Doctor Advised Her to Stop Fasting

According to family members, Devi’s pulse rate had weakened two days after she began the observance. They said a doctor had advised her to discontinue the fast, but she continued with the religious ritual. Her condition reportedly worsened after she returned home following the completion of the observance. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised questions about the potential health risks associated with prolonged fasting and physically demanding religious practices, particularly when warning signs such as chest pain or a weakened pulse develop.

Cause of Death Yet to Be Established

The exact cause of Devi’s death remains unclear. According to the doctor, it can be established only after the post-mortem examination. Until the medical findings are available, it would be premature to attribute her death directly to fasting or the ritual. The incident highlights the importance of taking symptoms such as chest pain, an unusually weak pulse or worsening physical condition seriously during prolonged fasting. Medical advice should be followed, and urgent medical evaluation is necessary if such warning signs occur.
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies
Tags: 35-year-old woman diesbihar newsBihar woman diesGoddess Durga worshiphome-hero-pos-5kalash on chestNavratri 2026Navratri fastingNavratri ritualSachita DeviSupaul newsTriveniganj news

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Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies
Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies
Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies
Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies
Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies

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