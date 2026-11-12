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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours

Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours

The infant was found near a public toilet in Kalwa’s Saibaba Nagar and reunited with the parents. Police are investigating the motive behind the alleged abduction.

A four-month-old baby allegedly abducted near a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Thane was rescued safely within 10 hours following a massive police search operation.
A four-month-old baby allegedly abducted near a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Thane was rescued safely within 10 hours following a massive police search operation.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 19:26 IST

A 4-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted from Maharashtra’s Thane district was rescued safely within 10 hours following a swift police operation. A 52-year-old woman, identified as Kamal Dattu More, has been arrested in connection with the case. The infant was found near a public toilet in the Kalwa area and was subsequently reunited with the parents. According to police, the incident took place on November 7, 2026, between 5 am and 7 am near a petrol pump at Bridgewali in Majiwada. An unidentified person allegedly took away the infant from the area, following which the child’s father approached the police and lodged a complaint. Chitalsar Police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), bearing Crime No. 465/2026.

Five Police Teams Launch Massive Search Operation

Taking the seriousness of the incident into account, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Vakhade informed ACP Mamta D’Souza and DCP Prashant Kadam. Following this, five police teams from Zone 5 were formed to trace the missing child. All police stations were also alerted and directed to assist in the search operation. Police teams searched several locations, including the area surrounding the abduction site, Kapurbawdi, Thane Railway Station and Kalwa. During the search, the infant was eventually located near a public toilet in Saibaba Nagar, Kalwa, within 10 hours of the reported abduction.

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Police subsequently detained Kamal Dattu More, 52, who reportedly works as a scrap dealer and resides in the Saibaba Nagar area of Kalwa. The baby was found safe and healthy and was handed over to the parents, bringing relief to the family.

Police Probe Motive Behind Abduction

Police are now investigating the motive behind the alleged abduction and trying to establish why the woman allegedly took the infant. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of senior police officials.
Also Read: Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

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Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours
Tags: 4-month-old baby kidnapped52-year-old woman arrestedChitalsar Policeinfant rescued within 10 hoursKamal Dattu MoreMaharashtra crime newsThane baby abductionThane kidnapping case

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Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours
Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours
Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours
Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours
Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours

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