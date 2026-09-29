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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets

Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets

Five Asiatic lions were caught on CCTV roaming through Navi Haliyat village in Gujarat’s Amreli district, raising concern among residents and prompting calls for increased night patrolling.

Five Asiatic lions spotted roaming through Amreli village market at night (Image: X)
Five Asiatic lions spotted roaming through Amreli village market at night (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 10:21 IST

Five Asiatic lions were caught on CCTV moving through the main market of Navi Haliyat village in Gujarat’s Amreli district late at night, sending fear through the area. The big cats were seen walking through the deserted market and passing shuttered shops in Bagsara taluka. The footage has since circulated on social media, while residents have urged the Forest Department to increase vigilance and night patrolling.

Amreli market sees five lions move through deserted streets late at night

The unexpected appearance of the pride has raised concern among villagers, particularly because the lions were moving through a human settlement after dark. Amreli lies close to the Gir landscape, where Asiatic lions frequently move through areas outside protected forests, including agricultural land, roads and settlements.

The latest Amreli sighting comes amid several recent encounters between lions and people. On September 25, a lion was seen near a house in the agricultural area of Ditla village in Dhari. A video showed the animal approaching and entering the house area, reportedly while searching for prey. The footage later spread widely online.

Amreli has seen repeated lion movement near residential areas

Earlier this month, two lions were also spotted roaming through residential parts of Khambha late at night. The animals were seen in Mahadevpara and Ashrampara, where they reportedly killed five livestock animals. CCTV footage of the incident went viral, and locals called for increased Forest Department patrolling.

Other recent sightings have also been reported in the Dhari-Gir belt. A group of five lion cubs was recently seen drinking water near a farm along the Hudli-Zar road, while another video showed around five to seven lions moving along the Hudli-Rampara road.

Amreli wildlife encounters raise concern over human-animal proximity

The repeated sightings highlight the close proximity between wildlife and human settlements in parts of Amreli. The district administration describes Gir as the world’s only habitat of Asiatic lions, with the Gir landscape extending across parts of Dhari, Khambha and Savarkundla.

For residents of Navi Haliyat, the sight of five lions crossing the market at night has once again brought the issue of human-wildlife encounters close to home.

Also Read: Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-OldChild; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy    

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Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets
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Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets

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Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets
Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets
Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets
Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets
Watch Video: 5 Lions Enter Amreli Main Market, Residents Panic As Big Cats Roam Streets

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