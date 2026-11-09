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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

The victims, believed to be residents of Haryana's Jind district, were travelling towards Haridwar when the horrific accident occurred.

Six people were burnt alive after a speeding car crashed into an electric pole and smashed through a road divider before catching fire. (Source:Screengrab)
Six people were burnt alive after a speeding car crashed into an electric pole and smashed through a road divider before catching fire. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 18:40 IST

Six people were burnt alive after a speeding car crashed into an electric pole and a road divider before catching fire on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. The victims, believed to be residents of Haryana’s Jind district, were travelling towards Haridwar when the horrific accident occurred. The vehicle was engulfed in flames within minutes, leaving all six occupants dead.

Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Breaks Through Divider

The accident took place near Jaggaheri village, under the jurisdiction of the Titawi police station area in Muzaffarnagar. According to eyewitness accounts, the car was moving at a high speed when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. It first rammed into an electricity pole before crashing through nearly 10 metres of the road divider. The impact caused the car to overturn onto the opposite carriageway, turning the journey into a devastating tragedy.

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Flames Engulf Car Within Minutes

Following the collision, the mangled vehicle suddenly caught fire. Eyewitnesses said flames quickly spread across the car, with towering flames rising from the wreckage. People passing through the highway reportedly alerted the police after witnessing the accident. However, the fire spread so rapidly that rescuers faced difficulties accessing the vehicle. By the time emergency responders managed to reach the occupants, all six people inside had died.

Victims Were Travelling Towards Haridwar

The victims are believed to have been residents of Haryana’s Jind district. They were reportedly travelling towards Haridwar when the accident occurred. The exact circumstances leading to the crash are yet to be established. The high speed of the vehicle and the subsequent collision with the electricity pole and divider are among the details emerging from eyewitness accounts. The tragic incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of high-speed driving, particularly on highways, where a momentary loss of control can have devastating consequences.
Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Blanket Of Smog After Diwali, AQI Reaches 368 In Very Poor Category

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Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?
Tags: car catches fireHaryana Jind residentsJaggaheri accidentMuzaffarnagar car accidentMuzaffarnagar newsPanipat-Khatima National Highwaysix burnt alivespeeding car accidentTitawi police stationUP highway accident

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Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

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Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

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Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?
Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?
Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?
Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?
Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

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