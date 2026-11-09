Watch Video: 6 Burnt Alive As Speeding Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Overturns And Catches Fire On UP Highway; What Happened?

Six people were burnt alive after a speeding car crashed into an electric pole and a road divider before catching fire on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. The victims, believed to be residents of Haryana’s Jind district, were travelling towards Haridwar when the horrific accident occurred. The vehicle was engulfed in flames within minutes, leaving all six occupants dead.

Car Crashes Into Electric Pole, Breaks Through Divider

The accident took place near Jaggaheri village, under the jurisdiction of the Titawi police station area in Muzaffarnagar. According to eyewitness accounts, the car was moving at a high speed when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. It first rammed into an electricity pole before crashing through nearly 10 metres of the road divider. The impact caused the car to overturn onto the opposite carriageway, turning the journey into a devastating tragedy.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Six people were burnt alive after their car caught fire following a collision with an electric pole along the Shamli highway in Muzaffarnagar district. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/FCsmVUUmYP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026

Flames Engulf Car Within Minutes

Following the collision, the mangled vehicle suddenly caught fire. Eyewitnesses said flames quickly spread across the car, with towering flames rising from the wreckage. People passing through the highway reportedly alerted the police after witnessing the accident. However, the fire spread so rapidly that rescuers faced difficulties accessing the vehicle. By the time emergency responders managed to reach the occupants, all six people inside had died.

Victims Were Travelling Towards Haridwar

The victims are believed to have been residents of Haryana’s Jind district. They were reportedly travelling towards Haridwar when the accident occurred. The exact circumstances leading to the crash are yet to be established. The high speed of the vehicle and the subsequent collision with the electricity pole and divider are among the details emerging from eyewitness accounts. The tragic incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of high-speed driving, particularly on highways, where a momentary loss of control can have devastating consequences.

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