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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

Amid the tragedy, a six-year-old child was miraculously rescued alive. Dramatic visuals of the rescue operation have gone viral on social media.

6-year-old child was miraculously rescued alive. (Source:Screengrab)
6-year-old child was miraculously rescued alive. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 16:33 IST

A horrific road accident in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun claimed four lives after a container truck loaded with fertiliser overturned onto a car at Mohabbewala Chowk. The impact crushed the car completely, leaving its occupants trapped underneath the heavy vehicle. In a miraculous turn of events, a six-year-old child was rescued safely from the mangled car. Visuals of the dramatic rescue operation have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. Three of the four deceased reportedly belonged to the same family from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Container Truck Overturns on Moving Car

According to the available information, the accident took place at Mohabbewala Chowk in Dehradun. A container truck carrying a heavy load of fertiliser was travelling alongside a car when it reportedly overturned just after crossing a rumble strip. The massive container fell directly onto the car, crushing it under its weight. The vehicle was severely damaged, leaving little room for the occupants to escape.

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Four People Killed in the Tragic Accident

The accident proved fatal for four occupants of the car, who reportedly died on the spot. Three of the deceased belonged to the same family from Saharanpur. The incident has left the families of the victims devastated and once again highlighted the dangers posed by serious road accidents involving heavy commercial vehicles.

Six-Year-Old Child Rescued Alive

Amid the tragedy, the safe rescue of a six-year-old child came as a major relief. Despite the car being badly crushed beneath the overturned container, rescue efforts managed to bring the child out alive. Videos showing the rescue operation have circulated widely on social media. The visuals capture the severity of the accident and the challenging circumstances faced by those involved in the rescue.

Rescue Visuals Spark Concern Over Road Safety

The horrific accident has triggered concern over road safety, particularly the risks associated with heavy vehicles carrying substantial loads. The incident also highlights the importance of vehicle safety, careful driving and precautions while transporting heavy cargo. While four families are mourning an unimaginable loss, the survival of the six-year-old child has emerged as the only hopeful aspect of this tragic accident.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

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Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral
Tags: container truck accidentDehradun accidentDehradun NewsDehradun road accidentfour killed in Dehradun accidentMohabbewala Chowk accidentSaharanpur family accidentsix-year-old child rescuedtruck overturns on car

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Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

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Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

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Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral
Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

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