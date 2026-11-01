Watch Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office In MP; Is Anyone Hearing Her Plea?

In a moving incident highlighting the challenges faced by families caring for people with disabilities, a 60-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur carried her differently-abled husband on her shoulders to the district collector’s office to seek an electric tricycle for him. The woman reportedly travelled with her husband on her back to reach the District Magistrate’s office, hoping that the administration would provide a mobility aid to make his daily life easier. Her effort has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by people with mobility challenges and their families when basic support and assistive devices are not readily available.

Husband Suffered Paralysis, Later Lost a Leg

According to reports, the woman’s husband suffered paralysis several years ago. His condition later worsened, and one of his legs had to be amputated. Since then, he has depended on his wife for movement and everyday assistance. The woman has reportedly been carrying him from one place to another, taking responsibility for his care and mobility.

Woman Approaches Collector for Electric Tricycle

Seeking some relief from the physical challenges of carrying her husband, the 60-year-old decided to approach the district administration. She reached the Burhanpur Collector’s office with her husband on her shoulders and requested an electric tricycle for him. An electric tricycle could help her husband move around more independently and reduce his dependence on her for transportation.

Incident Highlights Challenges Faced by Caregivers

The incident has brought attention to the everyday struggles of families caring for people with disabilities. For caregivers, arranging transportation and accessing public services can become difficult without proper mobility equipment. The woman’s visit to the collector’s office highlights the importance of making assistive devices accessible to people who need them. Whether the administration will provide the requested electric tricycle remains to be seen.

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