LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

Police said the decades-old tradition had continued for around 70 years and that prescribed safety standards were followed.

Tiwari set himself on fire and jumped from a height of around 60 feet during a Ramlila programme in Khurja, Bulandshahr. (Source:Screengrab)
Tiwari set himself on fire and jumped from a height of around 60 feet during a Ramlila programme in Khurja, Bulandshahr. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 19:15 IST

A 69-year-old man performed a daring stunt during a Ramlila programme in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, setting himself on fire before jumping from a height of approximately 60 feet. The dramatic act was captured on video, which shows the elderly performer engulfed in flames before taking the high-altitude leap. The man, identified as Ramprasad Tiwari, performed the stunt at the Ramlila ground in Khurja as part of the traditional religious celebrations. The performance drew attention after footage of the act circulated, highlighting the unusual and physically demanding nature of the decades-old tradition.

69-Year-Old Performer Sets Himself on Fire

According to reports, Tiwari participated in the Ramlila programme by performing a stunt that involved setting himself on fire and jumping from a height of around 60 feet. The video shows the 69-year-old setting himself ablaze before leaping from the elevated structure. The act forms part of the local Ramlila celebrations, during which performers enact episodes from the Ramayana and communities gather to observe the festivities.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Say 70-Year-Old Tradition Followed Safety Standards

Bulandshahr Police said the stunt was part of a tradition that had continued for approximately 70 years. According to the police, all prescribed safety standards were followed during the event. However, the nature of the stunt, which involved fire and a jump from a considerable height, has drawn attention to the safety arrangements required for such performances.

Officials Inspect Ramlila Grounds Ahead of Celebrations

Ahead of the festivities, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh inspected the Ramlila grounds and the Ravan Dahan venue in Khurja. Ramlila performances and the traditional burning of Ravan effigies remain major attractions during the festive period, drawing large crowds across several parts of northern India. Tiwari’s performance has added another striking moment to Khurja’s long-standing Ramlila tradition, with the video bringing the high-risk stunt to wider public attention.
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr
Tags: 69-year-old man stuntBulandshahr newsKhurja viral videoman jumps from 60 feetman sets himself on fireRamlila viral videoRamprasad TiwariUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

2 Brothers Fight Over Sleeping on Cot After Dussehra Fair, Intoxicated Elder Sibling Kills Younger Brother in Kanpur

Watch Video: 2 Goats Were Sitting by Roadside as Thieves Arrive in Car, Pick Them Up in Arms; Place Both in Vehicle and Flee in Purnia

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies

Watch Here: Man Molests, Slaps Woman In Jhansi; She Chases Him For 100 Metres As He Attempts To Flee On Bike

LATEST NEWS

Priyansh Arya Scores 199: Delhi Star Reacts After Missing Double Century in Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

WATCH HERE: Heartbreaking Video Shows Men Beating Monkey With Sticks, Animal’s Condition Unknown

Como vs Manchester United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

Driving Much Less Than Last Year? What to Review at Car Insurance Renewal

Domicil Sleep Charts 50-Store India Expansion as Premium Mattress and Sleep-Solutions Segment Gains Ground

Priti Sapru Recalls Losing Lead Role After Refusing Director’s Request: What She Said About Jagir

Kagiso Rabada Creates History in SA vs AUS! South African Bowler Joins Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock And Makhaya Ntini in Unique Record List

Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case

ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy

Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr
Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr
Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr
Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr
Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

QUICK LINKS