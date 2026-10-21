Watch Video: 69-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire, Takes 60-Foot ‘Leap Of Death’ During Khurja Ramlila In Bulandshahr

A 69-year-old man performed a daring stunt during a Ramlila programme in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, setting himself on fire before jumping from a height of approximately 60 feet. The dramatic act was captured on video, which shows the elderly performer engulfed in flames before taking the high-altitude leap. The man, identified as Ramprasad Tiwari, performed the stunt at the Ramlila ground in Khurja as part of the traditional religious celebrations. The performance drew attention after footage of the act circulated, highlighting the unusual and physically demanding nature of the decades-old tradition.

69-Year-Old Performer Sets Himself on Fire

According to reports, Tiwari participated in the Ramlila programme by performing a stunt that involved setting himself on fire and jumping from a height of around 60 feet. The video shows the 69-year-old setting himself ablaze before leaping from the elevated structure. The act forms part of the local Ramlila celebrations, during which performers enact episodes from the Ramayana and communities gather to observe the festivities.

#बुलंदशहर – खुर्जा क्षेत्र के रामलीला मैदान में रामलीला के दौरान 69 वर्षीय रामप्रसाद तिवारी ने स्टंट दिखाया।उन्होंने 60 फुट की ऊंचाई से आग लगाकर मौत की छलांग लगाई। @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck @bulandshahrpol https://t.co/b61lOaxw6s — Prashant Kumar Journalist (@prashan02367402) October 21, 2026

Police Say 70-Year-Old Tradition Followed Safety Standards

Bulandshahr Police said the stunt was part of a tradition that had continued for approximately 70 years. According to the police, all prescribed safety standards were followed during the event. However, the nature of the stunt, which involved fire and a jump from a considerable height, has drawn attention to the safety arrangements required for such performances.

Officials Inspect Ramlila Grounds Ahead of Celebrations

Ahead of the festivities, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh inspected the Ramlila grounds and the Ravan Dahan venue in Khurja. Ramlila performances and the traditional burning of Ravan effigies remain major attractions during the festive period, drawing large crowds across several parts of northern India. Tiwari’s performance has added another striking moment to Khurja’s long-standing Ramlila tradition, with the video bringing the high-risk stunt to wider public attention.

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