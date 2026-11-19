The vibrant Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan witnessed a unique cultural moment as eight foreign nationals joined renowned nagara player Nathulal Solanki and his family to play the traditional Rajasthani drums. Bringing together people from different countries and generations, the musical gathering turned into a celebration of culture, tradition and shared passion for music. What made the performance particularly special was the participation of three generations of Solanki’s family, along with international visitors who picked up the nagadas and joined the rhythmic celebration.

Three Generations of Solanki Family Keep Tradition Alive

For Nathulal Solanki, playing the nagara at the Pushkar Fair is a family tradition that goes back generations. His father and brother were also associated with playing the traditional instrument at the fair. This year, Solanki has begun performing alongside his son and grandson, carrying forward the family’s musical legacy. Over the years, he has taken his art beyond India’s borders, performing in countries including the United States, Japan, China, Australia, Russia and several European nations. At this year’s fair, eight foreign visitors joined him to experience the traditional instrument and become part of the musical celebration.

पुष्कर मेले में विदेशी मेहमानों ने बजाया नगाड़ा, नाथूलाल सोलंकी के साथ तीन पीढ़ियों ने बांधा समां विश्व प्रसिद्ध पुष्कर मेले में मशहूर नगाड़ा वादक नाथूलाल सोलंकी के साथ विदेशी मेहमानों और उनकी तीन पीढ़ियों ने मिलकर नगाड़े की अनूठी थाप छेड़ी है। नगाड़ा वादक नाथूलाल सोलंकी ने बताया कि वह पुष्कर मेले में अपने बेटे और पोते के साथ मिलकर नगाड़ा बजाने का आगाज कर रहे हैं। उनके पिता और भाई भी पुष्कर मेले में नगाड़ा बजाते थे। सोलंकी अब तक अमेरिका, यूरोप, जापान, चीन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और रूस सहित कई देशों में अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं और इस बार पुष्कर मेले में उनके साथ 8 विदेशी नागरिक भी नगाड़ा वादन कर रहे हैं। विदेशी मेहमानों में रूस से आईं जूलिया पहली बार पुष्कर मेले में शामिल हुई हैं। वह पिछले तीन सप्ताह से नाथूलाल जी से नगाड़ा बजाना सीख रही हैं और उन्होंने इस अनुभव को बेहद अद्भुत बताया है। वहीं, ब्राज़ील की रहने वाली सिल्विया तीसरी बार पुष्कर आई हैं, लेकिन मेले में यह उनका पहला अनुभव है। वह पिछले साल नाथूलाल जी की छात्रा रही थीं और इस महोत्सव का हिस्सा बनने को एक बड़ा सम्मान मानती हैं। इस दौरान सिल्विया ने अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए एक राजस्थानी लोकगीत भी गाकर सुनाया। — MANOJ SHARMA/ मनोज शर्मा (@manojpehul) November 19, 2026

Russian and Brazilian Visitors Share Their Experience

Among the international participants was Julia from Russia, who was visiting the Pushkar Fair for the first time. She has been learning to play the nagara from Nathulal Solanki for the past three weeks and described the experience as wonderful. Another visitor, Silvia from Brazil, was attending the fair for the first time, although it was her third visit to Pushkar. She had learnt from Solanki last year and said being part of the festival was a matter of great honour. Silvia also expressed her happiness by singing a Rajasthani folk song during the gathering.

Music Brings Cultures Together at Pushkar Fair

The gathering offered a glimpse of how traditional Indian music continues to attract international audiences. With foreign visitors playing nagadas alongside three generations of a local musical family, the performance became a memorable cultural exchange. The musical celebration also highlighted the enduring appeal of Rajasthan’s folk traditions, which continue to connect people across countries and cultures.

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