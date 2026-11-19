While many other kids at the age of ten years old would be learning different kinds of hobbies and playing with friends, Anvi Suvarna has successfully accomplished a difficult 36-kilometre swim in the ocean. The talented child from Dombivli in the state of Maharashtra swam the distance from Dharamtar to the Gateway of India in Mumbai in 8 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds.

The video of Anvi’s feat has drawn attention online as people have been amazed about the distance that the child swam at such a tender age. In her feat, Anvi swam through a long distance of the ocean until she arrived at the Gateway of India. Anvi’s achievement is made possible through regular training and encouragement by her parents. Her parents are Shailesh Suvarna and Soumya Suvarna and her mother is actively engaged in motivating her.

Who Is Anvi Suvarna, The 10-Year-Old Who Swam 36 Km?







Anvi is an accomplished young swimmer from Dombivli who had completed a marathon open water swim before facing this challenge. She swam 17 kilometres in the sea from Atal Setu to Gateway of India in 2025. This is her second effort, where she swam 36 kilometres. This time, she has swum twice the distance she had before.

She has been preparing for this swim with the help of swimming instructors. Her parents too have been helping her in her preparations.

Why Did Anvi Suvarna Take On The 36-Km Sea Swim?

Apart from her swimming, which was an accomplishment in itself, Anvi had another agenda in her mind. She intended to spread awareness regarding the conservation of water and its responsible usage without polluting our oceans.

This aspect holds much significance at a time when the problem of water scarcity and pollution in marine environments is prevalent among the masses. Anvi also urged people to maintain the cleanliness of oceans.

What Is Anvi Suvarna’s Next Goal?

The completion of the 36 km swim did not mark the end of Anvi’s dreams. In fact, she is now planning to challenge herself with swimming across the English Channel. It will be a challenging task that needs further preparation and training. Open water swimming requires endurance and preparation.

As of now, her feat of crossing the distance from Dharamtar to Gateway of India has turned out to be an extraordinary feat for a small swimmer. As she had already completed the distance of 17 km, she is now ready to take up the next challenge.

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