Watch Video: 85-Year-Old Man Brutally Beaten In Greater Noida, Suffers Serious Injuries; Family Accuses Police Of Inaction – What Happened?

An 85-year-old man was allegedly beaten up in Nawada village in Greater Noida, leaving him seriously injured. The victim’s family has accused the police of failing to arrest the accused despite several days having passed since the assault. They claim that repeated complaints to the outpost in-charge and the station in-charge of Beta-2 police station have not resulted in effective action. The family is now demanding intervention from senior police officials, questioning how long an elderly man will have to wait for justice.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Beta-2 police station area. According to the victim’s side, the assault caused serious injuries to the elderly man, who has since been seeking action against those responsible. The family alleges that the accused continue to remain unarrested despite their repeated attempts to get the police to act.

ग्रेटर नोएडा में 84 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग के साथ मारपीट! गंभीर रूप से घायल, पुलिस पर कार्रवाई न करने का आरोप। 🚨 ➡️ मामला थाना बीटा-2 क्षेत्र के नवादा गांव का है। ➡️ आरोप है कि 84 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग के साथ मारपीट की गई, जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। ➡️ पीड़ित पक्ष का आरोप है कि घटना के कई दिन बीत जाने के बावजूद पुलिस ने अब तक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया है। ➡️ पुलिस पर कार्रवाई में लापरवाही बरतने का भी आरोप लगाया गया है। सवाल है कि आखिर एक बुजुर्ग को न्याय के लिए कब तक इंतजार करना पड़ेगा? नोएडा पुलिस मामले का संज्ञान लेकर उचित कार्रवाई करे। @Uppolice @CP_Noida #GreaterNoida #NoidaPolice #Beta2 #UttarPradesh #Justice — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) November 2, 2026

Family seeks justice after Greater Noida assault

The victim’s family said they had approached both the local police outpost in-charge and the Beta-2 police station in-charge several times. However, they alleged that no satisfactory action had been taken so far.

Reportedly, the family said assaulting an elderly person at the age of 85 was a serious matter and demanded that the police treat the case with urgency. They have been approaching police officials in the hope of securing justice but claim they have been left disappointed by the delay in the accused’s arrest.

Questions raised over police response in Greater Noida

The incident has raised questions about the safety of senior citizens and the response of the police in Greater Noida. The victim’s family has accused the police of negligence and demanded legal action against the person involved in the assault.

The family wants the accused to be arrested and the matter investigated seriously so that the elderly victim gets justice and similar incidents are not repeated.

The case has also triggered questions about claims of safety and respect for senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s side has appealed to Noida Police to take cognisance of the matter, intervene and ensure appropriate action against the accused.

@Uppolice @RameshP28926948 @CP_Noida @noidapolice https://t.co/c3NDa8RJjG — DCP Greater Noida (@DCPGreaterNoida) November 2, 2026

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