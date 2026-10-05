Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

A minor mistake during a children’s game reportedly turned into an alleged assault inside a residential society in Surat. A 9-year-old boy was allegedly slapped several times after a ball accidentally hit a girl. The incident took place on October 2 at Rajhans Symphonia apartment in Althan, Surat. CCTV footage from the society has since surfaced, showing the child being assaulted and later forced to apologise.

Child Slapped After Ball Hits Girl

According to the police complaint, several children were playing in the society’s kids’ zone when the boy’s ball accidentally hit a girl. This reportedly led to an argument. The girl’s father, identified as Vardhan Shah, allegedly confronted the boy and assaulted him. The CCTV footage shows Shah slapping the 9-year-old boy five to six times on the face. The child eventually fell to the ground. The footage then shows the boy being made to apologise. He is seen sitting on his knees in front of Shah and holding his ears while saying sorry. Shah allegedly then called his daughter and made the boy apologise to her as well.

Surat – A man allegedly assaulted a young boy following a dispute between children at a residential society in the Althan area of Surat. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises, the boy had an argument and physical altercation with the man’s young daughter, who is reportedly a child with a disability. Angered by the incident involving his daughter, the man allegedly confronted the boy and assaulted him. The CCTV footage showing the alleged assault has since surfaced and is drawing attention on social media. Following the incident, the families of the children reportedly held discussions and reached a mutual settlement over the dispute. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 4, 2026

Mother Approaches Police After CCTV Surfaces

The boy’s mother, Jagrutiben, later approached the police and filed a complaint. She is a professor at a college in Surat. According to her complaint, her son accidentally hit Shah’s daughter while the children were playing. She alleged that Shah then assaulted the child. The incident was captured by the society’s CCTV cameras. The footage later surfaced on social media and brought the incident to wider attention.

Surat Police Arrest Accused

Althan police registered an FIR against Vardhan Shah following the complaint. Police also arrested him in connection with the alleged assault. Surat Police ACP Z R Desai said the incident occurred on October 2 in the Althan police station area. He confirmed that a video showing the child being assaulted had gone viral. Police are now examining the CCTV footage, the complaint and other details related to the incident. The case has also triggered concern over the alleged assault of a child inside a residential complex, following what was reportedly an accidental incident during a children’s game.