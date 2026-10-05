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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

A 9-year-old boy was allegedly slapped repeatedly after his ball accidentally hit a girl in a Surat housing society. CCTV captured the assault and the child being forced to apologise.

Man slaps 9-year-old in Gujarat as ball hits his daughter (Photo: X)
Man slaps 9-year-old in Gujarat as ball hits his daughter (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 14:01 IST

A minor mistake during a children’s game reportedly turned into an alleged assault inside a residential society in Surat. A 9-year-old boy was allegedly slapped several times after a ball accidentally hit a girl. The incident took place on October 2 at Rajhans Symphonia apartment in Althan, Surat. CCTV footage from the society has since surfaced, showing the child being assaulted and later forced to apologise.

Child Slapped After Ball Hits Girl

According to the police complaint, several children were playing in the society’s kids’ zone when the boy’s ball accidentally hit a girl. This reportedly led to an argument. The girl’s father, identified as Vardhan Shah, allegedly confronted the boy and assaulted him. The CCTV footage shows Shah slapping the 9-year-old boy five to six times on the face. The child eventually fell to the ground. The footage then shows the boy being made to apologise. He is seen sitting on his knees in front of Shah and holding his ears while saying sorry. Shah allegedly then called his daughter and made the boy apologise to her as well.

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Mother Approaches Police After CCTV Surfaces

The boy’s mother, Jagrutiben, later approached the police and filed a complaint. She is a professor at a college in Surat. According to her complaint, her son accidentally hit Shah’s daughter while the children were playing. She alleged that Shah then assaulted the child. The incident was captured by the society’s CCTV cameras. The footage later surfaced on social media and brought the incident to wider attention.

Surat Police Arrest Accused

Althan police registered an FIR against Vardhan Shah following the complaint. Police also arrested him in connection with the alleged assault. Surat Police ACP Z R Desai said the incident occurred on October 2 in the Althan police station area. He confirmed that a video showing the child being assaulted had gone viral. Police are now examining the CCTV footage, the complaint and other details related to the incident. The case has also triggered concern over the alleged assault of a child inside a residential complex, following what was reportedly an accidental incident during a children’s game.

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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise
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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

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