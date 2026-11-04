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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?

A 9-year-old girl died after collapsing inside her classroom at a Delhi school following a sports period. CCTV footage shows the shocking moment as police investigate the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

A 9-year-old girl died after collapsing inside her classroom at a Delhi school following a sports period. (Source:Screengrab)
A 9-year-old girl died after collapsing inside her classroom at a Delhi school following a sports period. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 18:17 IST

A tragic incident has been reported from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, where a nine-year-old girl died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage has gone viral on social media. The exact cause of her death remains unknown, while police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to establish what happened.

Girl Suddenly Collapses Inside Classroom

According to the available information, the girl entered her classroom and was standing with her hands on her waist when she suddenly collapsed to the floor. The CCTV footage shows the child appearing to lose consciousness without any apparent warning. The sudden incident left those present in the classroom shocked.

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Teacher Rushes to Help the Child

As soon as the girl collapsed, the teacher immediately rushed towards her and tried to lift her. The teacher can be seen attempting to place the child on a chair. However, the girl appeared to be unconscious. The teacher then rushed out of the classroom and returned a few seconds later before taking the child outside for medical assistance.

Doctors Declare Girl Dead at Hospital

Following the incident, the girl was taken to Malik Radix Healthcare in Nirman Vihar. However, doctors examined her and declared her dead. The news of the child’s death has raised concerns, particularly because she appeared to collapse suddenly while standing inside the classroom.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. CCTV footage from the classroom is being examined along with other available evidence. A possible heart-related complication has been suggested as one explanation for the sudden collapse. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established, and no confirmed medical findings have been disclosed. Further investigation is underway.
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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?
Tags: 9-year-old girl diescctv footageclassroom collapsedelhi breaking newsDelhi school incidentDelhi school newsgirl collapses in classroomgirl dies after sports periodMayur Vihar news

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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?

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Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?
Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?

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