A bag stuffed with currency notes, a Thar, and flying money – a video featuring a bunch of young men throwing money from an SUV has been doing rounds on the Internet. The video captures the men standing atop the roof of the car, picking up bundles of money and flinging them in the air, as people rush towards collecting the money falling from the sky.

The video has mostly been associated with Meerut, as social media posts indicate that the video has been shot somewhere near Hotel King at Lal Kurti, Meerut. But Meerut Police have clarified that the video doesn’t seem to have any connection with any police station area in Meerut district after their initial probe.

What Does The Viral Thar Video Show?

मेरठ में पैसे का ऐसा प्रदर्शन! 😱 लालकुर्ती में होटल किंग के पास का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है। इसमें कुछ युवक Thar की छत पर खड़े होकर बैग से नोटों की गड्डियां निकालकर सड़क पर उड़ाते और रील बनाते नजर आ रहे हैं। सवाल यह है कि सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लाइक्स और व्यूज पाने के लिए सार्वजनिक जगह पर ऐसा दिखावा क्यों? पैसा कमाना उपलब्धि हो सकती है, लेकिन उसका गैर-जिम्मेदाराना प्रदर्शन समझदारी नहीं। #Meerut #UttarPradesh #ViralVideo #SocialMedia — Seedha Samvaad (@Seedha_sanvad) November 27, 2026







In the video, several men are shown standing on top of a Thar. It seems that one of them is taking bundles of currency notes out of the bag and throwing them into the air, while another one is helping him out. The notes seem to fall around the car as the crowd gathers beneath to collect them.

The interesting footage has attracted much attention on the internet, with the footage being shared and accompanied by reports stating that the video had been shot in Meerut. However, the actual place and identity of the individuals shown in the video remain unknown.

What Did Meerut Police Say?

In reaction to the video, the Meerut Police stated that their initial probe did not point to any link between the video and the vicinity of a police station within the district. It is mentioned in the police report that more details on the video are being collected. This indicates that the claims made regarding the location of the video are yet to be verified.

Identification of the individuals and action against them has not been announced by the police yet.

Why Has The Video Drawn Attention?

The combination of a luxury SUV, bundles of currency notes and people scrambling to collect the money has made the footage particularly striking. It has also raised questions about where the video was recorded and the circumstances behind the display. For now, while the footage continues to circulate online, Meerut Police’s preliminary response does not confirm that the incident took place in the city. Further verification is awaited.

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