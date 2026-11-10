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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police

Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police

A brave mother in Jodhpur caught a man accused of molesting her daughter at Jalori Gate and handed him over to the police. Her courageous act has sparked widespread appreciation.

A Mother's Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police
A Mother's Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 11:42 IST

A mother in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has drawn praise for refusing to let a man accused of harassing her daughter walk away. The incident was reported from Jalori Gate. According to the account, the woman caught the accused on the spot and handed him over to the police. A video of the episode is being shared online, and her alertness and courage are being widely discussed.

A Complaint on the Street

The case began with an allegation of harassment. A young woman was reportedly molested at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur. The input does not say the date, the time or the circumstances, such as whether it happened on a road, in a market or near a shop. What it does make clear is that the young woman’s mother was close enough to see what happened.

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A Mother Steps In

Seeing the accused’s behaviour, the young woman’s mother did not look away or stay silent. She showed courage and caught him. Many harassment cases end because the accused slips away in the confusion. In this case, she acted before he could.

From Street to Police Station

After catching the man, the mother handed him over to the police. The input does not say whether other people helped her, whether the accused tried to resist, or how long it took for the police to arrive. The information also does not say which police station took charge.

The Video and the Reaction

A video of the incident is circulating, and people are talking about the mother’s courage. The input does not describe what the footage shows, and it is not clear who recorded it. The reaction online is mostly admiration for a woman who chose to act.

Why the Case Matters

Cases of harassment in public places often go unreported, and women may hesitate to speak out for fear of scandal or revenge. A family that insists on holding the accused to account, and an official process that follows, can encourage others to come forward. The accused, however, has not been proved guilty, and the court will decide his case.

What the Police Have Said

No police statement is included in the information available. It is not known whether an FIR has been registered, which sections have been applied or whether the accused has been arrested formally. The accused’s name and his side of the story are also missing.

What Happens Next?

Will police register a case and file a charge sheet quickly? Will the young woman and her mother be supported through the legal process, and will they face any pressure? What will the video, if it is used as evidence, show about what happened? And will this mother’s action push other families in the city to speak up? For now, her quick action has turned an ordinary street into a lesson in courage.

Also Read: 6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

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Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police
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Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police

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Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police
Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police
Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police
Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police
Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police

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