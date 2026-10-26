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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?

Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?

The victim’s young daughter is seen pleading with him to spare her mother. Pinahat police registered a case and arrested the accused.

A video from Agra has gone viral showing a man allegedly abusing and beating his sister-in-law with sticks following a dispute over filling water. (Source:Screengrab)
A video from Agra has gone viral showing a man allegedly abusing and beating his sister-in-law with sticks following a dispute over filling water. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 16:58 IST

A shocking incident of domestic violence has come to light after a woman was allegedly abused, chased and beaten with sticks by her brother-in-law following a dispute over filling water. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, showing the woman being attacked while her young daughter desperately pleads with the accused to spare her mother. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Dispute Over Filling Water Turns Violent

According to the available information, the incident began with a dispute over filling water, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation. During the altercation, the woman’s brother-in-law allegedly began abusing her before attacking her with sticks. The situation reportedly worsened as the accused chased his younger brother’s wife and continued assaulting her. The incident has raised concerns over violence within families and the escalation of minor disputes into physical attacks.

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Viral Video Shows Daughter Pleading for Mother’s Safety

The assault was captured on video, which has since circulated on social media. The footage allegedly shows the accused hurling abuses at the woman and repeatedly striking her with sticks. One of the most disturbing aspects of the video is the presence of the woman’s young daughter, who can be heard pleading with the accused to stop beating her mother. Despite the child’s desperate appeals, the assault reportedly continued. The video has drawn attention to the incident and highlighted the distressing impact of violence on children who witness such attacks within their families.

Police Register Case, Accused Arrested

Following the incident, the victim underwent a medical examination at the direction of Pinahat police. Based on the complaint received from the victim, police registered a case under the relevant legal provisions. Acting promptly, officers arrested the accused and took him into custody. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault is currently underway. Police are examining the matter as part of the ongoing investigation. The incident serves as a reminder of how disputes over everyday matters can escalate into serious violence, leaving victims and their families traumatised.
Also Read: ‘Papa, Paise Aap Rakh… Main Mom Ke Paas Ja Raha’, Only Son Shoots Himself With Father’s Pistol In Jhansi, Video Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words

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Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?
Tags: accused arrestedAgra assault caseAgra crime newsAgra viral videodomestic violencePinahat policesister-in-law assaultviral assault videowater disputewoman assaulted in Agrawoman beaten with sticks

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Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?

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Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?
Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?
Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?
Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?
Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?

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