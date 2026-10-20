Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

A child’s desperate plea to get his damaged scooty repaired has caught the internet’s attention, but the reason behind his tears has also raised questions about parental responsibility and road safety. In a video reportedly from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the child is seen crying on a busy market road after his scooty collides with another vehicle.

Instead of complaining about any injuries, the child appears worried about the damage to his vehicle. His repeated request to people gathered around him has become the focus of the viral video: “Please scooty ko theek kara do, nahi toh Ammi bahut maaregi” (Please get my scooty repaired, or Ammi will beat me badly).

The footage has triggered reactions on social media, with many discussing the child’s fear of being scolded at home. However, the exact date and time of the incident have not been established.

Child Cries for Scooty Repair After Accident in Moradabad

According to the information accompanying the video, the child had taken the scooty out of his home when it collided with another vehicle on the way. The impact reportedly damaged the scooty, leaving the child distressed.

As people gathered at the scene, the child was seen crying and asking them to get his vehicle repaired. His plea suggested that he was more worried about facing his mother’s anger over the damage than the accident itself.

The video soon caught attention online, with people reacting to the child’s emotional response and his repeated requests for help.

मुरादाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश ➡️ स्कूटी टकराई तो रो पड़ा बच्चा, बोला— ‘मेरी अम्मी बहुत मारेंगी’ ➡️ मुरादाबाद में बच्चे का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहा वायरल ➡️ मुरादाबाद से एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है ➡️ वायरल वीडियो में एक बच्चा स्कूटी चलाते हुए टकरा जाता है, जिसके बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो जाती है ➡️ वीडियो में बच्चा रोता-बिलखता नजर आ रहा है। वह वहां मौजूद लोगों से गुहार लगाता दिखाई दे रहा है कि ‘मेरी गाड़ी सही करा दो, वरना मेरी अम्मी मुझे बहुत मारेंगी’ ➡️ बच्चे की मासूम गुहार सुनकर लोग इस वीडियो पर तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं। वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है #Moradabad #MoradabadNews #ViralVideo #ScootyAccident #UttarPradesh #SocialMedia #BreakingNews #HindiKhabar @moradabadpolice — हिन्दी ख़बर | Hindi Khabar 🇮🇳 (@HindiKhabar) October 20, 2026

‘Ammi Will Beat Me’: Child’s Plea Draws Attention

The child’s words have become the most talked-about part of the footage. While some people at the scene appear to smile at his plea, the incident has also prompted discussions about the fear children may experience when they believe they will be punished for making a mistake.

The circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether anyone else was involved or injured, remain unclear from the available information.

Road Safety Rules Put Spotlight on Underage Riding

Under Indian driving licence rules, the minimum age for obtaining a licence for a geared or regular petrol-powered two-wheeler is generally 18 years. Certain low-powered electric vehicles may fall outside standard driving licence requirements, while eligible vehicles with engine capacities up to 50cc can be covered by specific rules for applicants aged 16 and above.