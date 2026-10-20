LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

A child in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was seen crying after a scooty accident, pleading with bystanders to get the vehicle repaired because he feared his mother’s anger. The viral video has raised concerns about underage riding.

Child cries over damaged scooty after road accident in UP’s Moradabad (Photo: X)
Child cries over damaged scooty after road accident in UP’s Moradabad (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 19:16 IST

A child’s desperate plea to get his damaged scooty repaired has caught the internet’s attention, but the reason behind his tears has also raised questions about parental responsibility and road safety. In a video reportedly from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the child is seen crying on a busy market road after his scooty collides with another vehicle.

Instead of complaining about any injuries, the child appears worried about the damage to his vehicle. His repeated request to people gathered around him has become the focus of the viral video: “Please scooty ko theek kara do, nahi toh Ammi bahut maaregi” (Please get my scooty repaired, or Ammi will beat me badly).

You Might Be Interested In

The footage has triggered reactions on social media, with many discussing the child’s fear of being scolded at home. However, the exact date and time of the incident have not been established.

Child Cries for Scooty Repair After Accident in Moradabad

According to the information accompanying the video, the child had taken the scooty out of his home when it collided with another vehicle on the way. The impact reportedly damaged the scooty, leaving the child distressed.

As people gathered at the scene, the child was seen crying and asking them to get his vehicle repaired. His plea suggested that he was more worried about facing his mother’s anger over the damage than the accident itself.

The video soon caught attention online, with people reacting to the child’s emotional response and his repeated requests for help.

‘Ammi Will Beat Me’: Child’s Plea Draws Attention

The child’s words have become the most talked-about part of the footage. While some people at the scene appear to smile at his plea, the incident has also prompted discussions about the fear children may experience when they believe they will be punished for making a mistake.

The circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether anyone else was involved or injured, remain unclear from the available information.

Road Safety Rules Put Spotlight on Underage Riding

Under Indian driving licence rules, the minimum age for obtaining a licence for a geared or regular petrol-powered two-wheeler is generally 18 years. Certain low-powered electric vehicles may fall outside standard driving licence requirements, while eligible vehicles with engine capacities up to 50cc can be covered by specific rules for applicants aged 16 and above.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention
Tags: Ammi Will Beat Mechild viral videohome-hero-pos-1moradabad newsMoradabad Viral Videoroad safetyScooty AccidentUnderage RidingUP viral videoviral newswatch video

RELATED News

12-Year-Old Girl Eats Chowmein at UP Temple Fair, Starts Vomiting on Way Home. Officials Suspect This Led to Her Death

Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis

‘Copy Must Be Furnished Immediately’: Punjab And Haryana High Court On Government Notices To Block Social Media Pages

Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad

LATEST NEWS

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, Meet Star Names Nominated for Ballon d’Or Of All Time

Al Nassr vs Neom SC Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action in Saudi Pro League?

PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Para Asian Games 2026: India’s Nishad Kumar Wins Gold, Sets Record in Men’s High Jump T47 Event

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Free LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs ZIM-W Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

Can Calling a Supreme Court Verdict ‘Denial of Justice’ Land You in Jail? Karnataka High Court Gives Its Ruling

Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight

‘He Let The Team Down’: Erik Ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo During Manchester United

WATCH VIDEO: Shreyas Iyer-Led Team India Lands in New Zealand as Men in Blue Prepare for IND vs NZ T20I Series

Why Was A Bangladeshi Couple Executed In Saudi Arabia’s Mecca And Did They Commit Any Offence?

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention
Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention
Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention
Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention
Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

QUICK LINKS