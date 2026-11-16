Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

It is not like they entered a bank or tampered with any kind of gadget or machine. Instead, what they did was watch out for kids coming to an ATM and help them.

A Booth, A Child, A Scam

Three men were alleged to have executed the plan at an ATM in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, by selecting their victims very carefully. It was not adult victims they sought; instead, they targeted children.

Children going to ATMs are often sent there to do their parents’ bidding. And this is the loophole that the trio sought to take advantage of.

One Set of Eyes on the Keypad

As per the news report, the scam began once the kid started entering their codes. One of the men allegedly stayed beside the kid and monitored their PIN entry carefully.

Not knowing that someone was watching him, the kid performed the act which made sure that the con men got what they wanted from him.

The “Helping Hand” That Didn’t Help

Then came in the other fellow man who approached the kid under the pretext of assisting them. While the kid’s attention was diverted, he switched their ATM card with some other one.

The boy left thinking that nothing was wrong. The real card was with the criminals, and the PIN was stored in their memories.

The Getaway

After getting what they came for, the criminals ran out of the place. The whole incident, as seen from the video, was accomplished very quickly and looked quite normal to any passerby.

CCTV Provides Evidence

The incident has been captured in the cameras of the ATM. It is reported that the policemen used the CCTV video to track down and arrest two of the accused.

“देखिए ठग ​ATM कार्ड बदलकर कैसे आपकों शिकार बनाते हैं” ​ वीडियो देवरिया का है. ​जहा 3 ठग ATM में पहुंचते हैं. कार्ड से पैसे निकाल रहें बच्चों को बातों में उलझाते है. एक ठग कार्ड का PIN देखता है. दूसरा बच्चों से मदद करने के बहाने कार्ड बदलकर फरार हो जाता है. पुलिस ने CCTV के आधार पर 2 ठगों को पकड़ा है. ठगों के कब्जे से 64 कार्ड बरामद हुए हैं. — Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) November 16, 2026

64 Cards Found With Them

The arrests resulted in a revelation. It is said that the policemen got hold of 64 ATM cards from these two men. The number itself indicates that this might be a recurring crime; however, the policemen have not made any statements about how many people were victims.

What Happens Now?

Who were these 64 cards taken from, and how many families lost money unknowingly? Where is the third man? Will the video bring people to realise the danger of helping strangers in using ATMs? These are some questions that policemen have yet to answer.

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