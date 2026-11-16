LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

Three fraudsters allegedly targeted children at an ATM in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, secretly noting their PINs and swapping cards. Police arrested two accused and recovered 64 ATM cards.

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP
Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 16:44 IST

It is not like they entered a bank or tampered with any kind of gadget or machine. Instead, what they did was watch out for kids coming to an ATM and help them.

A Booth, A Child, A Scam

Three men were alleged to have executed the plan at an ATM in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, by selecting their victims very carefully. It was not adult victims they sought; instead, they targeted children.

You Might Be Interested In

Children going to ATMs are often sent there to do their parents’ bidding. And this is the loophole that the trio sought to take advantage of.

One Set of Eyes on the Keypad

As per the news report, the scam began once the kid started entering their codes. One of the men allegedly stayed beside the kid and monitored their PIN entry carefully.

Not knowing that someone was watching him, the kid performed the act which made sure that the con men got what they wanted from him.

The “Helping Hand” That Didn’t Help

Then came in the other fellow man who approached the kid under the pretext of assisting them. While the kid’s attention was diverted, he switched their ATM card with some other one.

The boy left thinking that nothing was wrong. The real card was with the criminals, and the PIN was stored in their memories.

The Getaway

After getting what they came for, the criminals ran out of the place. The whole incident, as seen from the video, was accomplished very quickly and looked quite normal to any passerby.

CCTV Provides Evidence

The incident has been captured in the cameras of the ATM. It is reported that the policemen used the CCTV video to track down and arrest two of the accused.

64 Cards Found With Them

The arrests resulted in a revelation. It is said that the policemen got hold of 64 ATM cards from these two men. The number itself indicates that this might be a recurring crime; however, the policemen have not made any statements about how many people were victims.

What Happens Now?

Who were these 64 cards taken from, and how many families lost money unknowingly? Where is the third man? Will the video bring people to realise the danger of helping strangers in using ATMs? These are some questions that policemen have yet to answer.

Also Read: Mother’s Anger Turns Deadly: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Beaten For Eating Chhath Puja Prasad In Bihar

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

RELATED News

Domino’s Manager Thrashed For Failing to Provide Water in Faridabad, CCTV Captures Assault; Victim Alleges Police Inaction

Youth Waves Pistol At Crowded Chhath Ghat In Samastipur, Sparks Panic Among Devotees; One Caught, Two Escape

A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?

CRPF Camp Attack Terror Suspect Killed in Kulgam Encounter With Security Forces, another

LATEST NEWS

Magellanic Cloud’s Q2 FY27 total revenue rises 29.4% year on year to Rs 21,452.45 lakh

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

Kaushalya Logistics Limited reports Consolidated Total Income of Rs 99,788.83 Lakhs in H1 FY27; PAT up 14.8% HoH to Rs 622.74 Lakhs

Repono Limited Reports 21.6% Growth in H1 FY27 Total Income; Net Profit Rises 8.9% to Rs 3.51 Cr

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar Campus, witnesses its 6th Convocation Ceremony on November 14, 2026

CRPF Camp Attack Terror Suspect Killed in Kulgam Encounter With Security Forces, another

Bilkis Bano Case: Why Did Supreme Court Grant Bail to 2 Convicts After 17 Years in Jail? Here’s What the Court Said

Khazanchi Jewellers Reports Strong H1 FY27: Revenue Up 25%, PAT Up 47%

Can Indiabulls Stop A Journalist From Future Reporting? Paranjoy Guha Thakurta Takes Fight To Delhi High Court

Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 90.8 Lakh In 3-Year Work-From-Home Scam, Makes 525 UPI Transfers After Fraudsters Threaten Arrest And Morphed Photos

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP
Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP
Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP
Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP
Watch Video: ATM Fraudsters Trick Children Into Revealing PIN, Swap Cards And Flee; 2 Arrested With 64 Cards In UP

QUICK LINKS