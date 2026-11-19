A jeweller’s friend handed over gold ornaments to a man dressed as a godman. The shop owner says he was hypnotised. The man says it was a favour for a blessing. Police are now trying to work out which version is true.

A Shop, Left In A Friend’s Hands

On Tuesday, a jeweller on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana was away from his shop. His friend was looking after the counter and attending to customers.

It was an ordinary day, until a visitor in the clothes of a godman walked in.

The Man In Saffron

According to the complaint, the man performed a ritual inside the shop. He then left with gold rings and nose pins.

The details available do not say how long he was inside, what the ritual involved, or what he said.

Caught On Camera

Police say CCTV footage from the shop purportedly shows the jeweller’s friend handing the ornaments to the man. The footage is described in the report as showing the handover, but it does not say whether it shows anything that would prove hypnosis.

A Warning Goes Viral

After the incident, the jeweller went to the police. He also put the video on social media to warn other traders.

पंजाबच्या लुधियानामधून फसवणुकीची धक्कादायक घटना समोर आली आहे. एका भोंदूबाबाने अवघ्या १० मिनिटांत दुकानात असलेल्या तरुणाला हिप्नोटाईज करून १ लाखांपेक्षा जास्त किमतीचे दागिने चोरले. ताजपूर रोडवरील ‘सी.जे. ज्वेलर्स’ मध्ये ही घटना घडली. दागिन्यांवर डल्ला मारून तो पसार झाला. फसवणुकीचा हा संपूर्ण खेळ दुकानात बसवलेल्या सीसीटीव्ही कॅमेऱ्यात कैद झाला आहे. व्हिडिओमध्ये स्पष्टपणे दिसतं की, कशा प्रकारे भोंदूबाबाने आपल्या बोलण्यात अडकवून तरुणाला आधी दागिने बाहेर काढायला लावले आणि नंतर दागिने घेऊन पळ काढला. पोलिसांनी सीसीटीव्ही फुटेज ताब्यात घेऊन प्रकरणाचा तपास सुरू केला आहे. सविस्तर बातमीhttps://t.co/GC8uPHoTFy In Ludhiana, a fake baba hypnotized a young man at a jewelry shop and stole ornaments worth over a lakh rupees in just 10 minutes. The incident, caught on CCTV, shows the baba tricking the youth into handing over gold and diamond pieces. Police are now investigating the case based on the footage. #LokmatNews #MarathiNews #Ludhiana #CCTV #ViralVideo — Lokmat (@lokmat) November 18, 2026

A Chance Sighting In Sarafa Bazaar

On Wednesday, jewellers in Sarafa Bazaar spotted the man and an associate. Some of them recognised him from the viral clip, according to the report, and alerted the complainant. They rounded up the duo and handed them over to Division Number 7 police.

According to police, the two were allegedly manhandled by the traders before being handed over. Please note that this is an allegation.

Two Different Stories

The shop owner alleges that his friend was hypnotised. The accused, by contrast, claimed that the friend gave the ornaments willingly, in return for a marriage related remedy the man performed.

What Police Say

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO of Division Number 7 police station, said police are verifying the conflicting claims. He said that if the ornaments were handed over voluntarily, it may not attract criminal liability. He added that initial investigation suggests the ornaments were artificial. He said further investigation is underway.

Where This Leaves The Case

The shop owner’s version, the accused’s version and the police’s early finding do not match. Hypnosis is an allegation, and it has not been proved. It is also unclear whether any crime was committed, and whether the traders’ alleged manhandling will draw action.

What Happens Next?

Will police find any proof that the man was hypnotised, or will they accept that the ornaments were given willingly? Will tests confirm they were artificial? Will the traders who allegedly roughed up the pair face a complaint? And who are the two accused, and have they been involved in similar cases before? Police have not said.

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