Weddings are often remembered for their grand celebrations, luxury cars and extravagant wedding processions. However, a groom in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, chose a rather unusual way to make his big day memorable. Instead of arriving in a luxury car, horse-drawn carriage or even an elephant, Abdul Kalam decided to ride a JCB bulldozer to his bride’s house, leaving villagers surprised and turning his wedding procession into a major attraction. The unusual baraat, organised in the Payagpur area, drew large crowds as people gathered to witness the groom riding the construction vehicle with a sehra tied around his head. Videos of the unique wedding procession have gone viral on social media, attracting considerable attention.

No Luxury Car, Horse or Elephant – Groom Chooses JCB

Unlike traditional Indian wedding processions, Abdul Kalam had something different in mind for his special day. He reportedly left behind the idea of arriving in a luxury vehicle and instead chose a JCB bulldozer as his wedding ride. Wearing a traditional sehra, the groom sat on the JCB and proceeded towards the bride’s house. The unusual sight quickly became the centre of attraction, with villagers stepping out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the procession.

बहराइच, उत्तर प्रदेश ➡️ बहराइच में अनोखी बारात! जेसीबी बुलडोजर पर सेहरा बांधकर दुल्हन के घर पहुंचा दूल्हा ➡️ लग्जरी कार छोड़ जेसीबी बुलडोजर पर सवार होकर निकला दूल्हा, बारात देखने उमड़ा पूरा गांव ➡️ न घोड़ी, न रथ और न ही हाथी, जेसीबी बुलडोजर पर सवार होकर दुल्हन के घर पहुंचा अब्दुल कलाम ➡️ बहराइच की अनोखी शादी बनी चर्चा का विषय, जेसीबी पर निकली बारात देखने के लिए जुटी हजारों की भीड़ ➡️ पयागपुर में दूल्हे का अनोखा शौक! लग्जरी गाड़ियों को छोड़ जेसीबी बुलडोजर को बनाया अपनी बारात की सवारी ➡️ समझाते रह गए लोग, लेकिन नहीं माना दूल्हा! जेसीबी पर सेहरा बांधकर निकला अब्दुल कलाम, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल ➡️ बुलडोजर वाली बारात ने मचाई धूम, अरकापुर गांव में दूल्हे का अनोखा अंदाज बना आकर्षण का केंद्र #Bahraich #UniqueWedding #BulldozerWedding #UPNews #HindiKhabar — हिन्दी ख़बर | Hindi Khabar 🇮🇳 (@HindiKhabar) November 18, 2026

People Tried to Convince Groom, But He Refused

According to the information circulating on social media, several people tried to convince Abdul Kalam to reconsider his unusual choice of wedding transport. However, the groom remained determined to fulfil his wish and proceeded with the JCB-themed baraat. His decision turned an otherwise ordinary wedding procession into an unforgettable spectacle for the villagers.

Thousands Gather to Watch JCB Wedding Procession

The unique baraat reportedly took place in Arkapur village in Bahraich’s Payagpur area. A large number of people gathered along the route to watch the groom arrive on the bulldozer. The videos have since spread across social media, with users reacting to the groom’s unusual choice. The JCB baraat has certainly given Abdul Kalam’s wedding a distinctive place in local conversations.

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