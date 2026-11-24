A video purportedly showing Bihar MLA Anant Singh, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, sitting amid scattered currency notes has caught attention on social media. In the clip, a man is seen picking up some of the cash and approaching a female performer on stage, apparently offering her the notes. However, the dancer folds her hands and refuses to accept the money, leaving viewers curious about the unusual moment. The date and exact location of the incident are not yet known. Anant Singh, a five-time MLA from Mokama, is seen sitting below the stage as currency notes lie scattered around him. When a man attempts to offer some of the money to the performer, she politely declines. The woman’s refusal has become the most noticeable moment in the video, with questions being raised about what she might take away from the experience.

Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Wedding Preparations

The video has surfaced amid reports of lavish preparations for the wedding of Singh’s younger daughter, Shivangi, scheduled for November 25 at his ancestral village, Nadwan, in Bihar. Several horses have reportedly arrived in the village, with a Mahindra Thar promised as a prize for the winning rider in a horse-riding competition.

अनंत सिंह स्टेज के नीचे बैठे हुए हैं,चारों तरफ पैसे बिखरे पड़े हैं,एक व्यक्ति इसमें कुछ पैसे उठाकर स्टेज परफॉर्म कर रही कलाकार देने जाता है और कलाकार हाथ जोड़कर लेने से मना कर देती है। संभवत,वह किसी और राज्य के कलाकार है। बताइए वह अपने साथ क्या अनुभव ले कर जाएगी? https://t.co/THODz0UYcm — The Bihar (@Thebihar_in) November 24, 2026

Rs 2.5 Crore Land Rover Defender Gift

Meanwhile, Anant Singh is reportedly planning an expensive gift for his son-in-law, Rishikesh Kumar. The gift is said to include a luxury Land Rover Defender valued between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3.5 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.

Rs 100 Crore Assets, 50 Lakh Gulab Jamuns

According to his 2025 election affidavit, Singh declared total movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 100 crore. The wedding celebrations have also drawn attention over reports of an elaborate food arrangement, including a reported 50 lakh gulab jamuns. With lavish gifts, horses, luxury cars and grand arrangements making headlines, the wedding preparations have become a talking point. Meanwhile, the viral video has added another intriguing moment to the celebrations.

Also Read: Just A Week Before His Daughter’s Wedding, Father and Son Die in Greater Noida Cylinder Blast; What Happened Inside The House?