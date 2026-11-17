A bank employee allegedly suffered a sudden medical emergency while driving through Gwalior’s City Centre area on Monday, sending his car out of control and causing a pile-up involving around half a dozen vehicles. The driver, identified as Girraj Baghel, who works at the Union Bank branch in City Centre, is suspected to have suffered a heart attack. Several people, including a woman, were injured as the car rammed into vehicles on the road. Baghel was rushed to Chirayu Hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

Gwalior accident unfolds after car jumps speed breaker

Reports say that Baghel, according to eyewitness accounts, was moving his car at a high speed before it hit another vehicle after going over a road speed breaker. As a result of the collision, Baghel was thrown off the vehicle on the road and he ended up with an injury to his arm. It is reported that Baghel entered his car again and reversed, but the vehicle was not under control and crashed into some other cars.

The crash involved several vehicles with about six vehicles getting damaged.

मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर स्थित पॉश इलाके सिटी सेंटर में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा टल गया, हालांकि इस दौरान राहगीरों की सूझबूझ से एक बैंक अधिकारी की जान बच गई। यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के मुख्य प्रबंधक गिरिराज बघेल को कार चलाते समय अचानक दिल का दौरा (हार्ट अटैक) पड़ गया। इसके चलते उनकी कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और सड़क पर चल रही एक अन्य कार व दो स्कूटरों को टक्कर मार दी। गनीमत रही कि इस घटना में किसी को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई। वहीं, हादसे के बाद ड्राइविंग सीट पर बेहोश मिले बैंक प्रबंधक को स्थानीय लोगों ने तत्काल सीपीआर (CPR) दिया और निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। #Gwalior #MadhyaPradesh #CityCenterGwalior #HeartAttack #BankManager #viralvideo — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) November 17, 2026

Gwalior crash leaves woman among several injured

As per reports, several people sustained injuries in the accident, including a woman who, according to eyewitnesses, appeared to be more seriously hurt than the others. However, no one was reported to have suffered serious injuries apart from the driver’s critical condition. The vehicles involved also suffered significant damage.

Witnesses said Baghel appeared unconscious while the car was moving. They suspected that his health suddenly deteriorated, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. A heart attack is suspected, but the actual medical cause of the incident will be established only after examination.

Gwalior police investigate suspected medical emergency

According to reports, the accident took place in the City Centre area under the jurisdiction of University police station. After the crash, onlookers alerted the police and called an ambulance. Baghel was taken to Chirayu Hospital for treatment.

University police reached the spot and began collecting information about the incident. Traffic movement in the area was also affected for some time as damaged vehicles and the gathering crowd disrupted the road.

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